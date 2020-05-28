Effective Goose Repellent: Does it Really Repel Geese From Your Lawn

Do you constantly battle with geese invasion on your property? Are you tired of cleaning their feces on your lawn maybe you need goose repellent? How often do you chase them away, only for them to return sooner or later? How much money and time do you spend tidying up your environment after they are gone?

If this is your reality, then there is a solution for you. Read on to learn more. Geese are lovely, harmless water birds. They have a unique build that places them within large ducks and swans. They are one beautiful sight to behold.

However, beneath all that loveliness lies a more sinister act – not the type where you lose your life or face some mystical and diabolical occurrences.

Geese are terrible poopers; they leave your yard in an eyesore state. If you have encountered these waterfowls before, then you know how messy they can get with your property. Getting their poops off your lawn can be a herculean task. Most property owners find this situation nightmarish. However, you can easily get rid of them with the aid of an effective goose repellent.

What Is A Goose Repellent?

Goose repellents come in from liquid substances that are applied on the lawn to get rid of geese. For the record, these repellents are organic, so you don’t have to worry about hurting these creatures or your lawn. These products contain methyl anthranilate – a grape extract that produces a flavor that is unappealing to geese.

Understanding The Source of Geese Arrival on Your Lawn?

Geese don’t just invade your property for no reason. There are several factors that may promote the presence of these waterfowls in your environment. To begin with, they are drawn to a constant source of food; this can be left-over meals in an open trash can. Other reasons include the following:

Geese are drawn to properties built on a large, flat expanse of land. They find these areas to be ideal breeding grounds for their young.

If you have kids, friends, or other family members that constantly feed these creatures, be sure to have them around all the time.

Large pools of water attract Geese as well. The downside to this is that they contaminate these water bodies with their waste products.

Repel Geese from your lawn

If you find yourself in a situation where your property is constantly plagued by geese, then don’t feel dismayed; there is a way out of this quagmire.

If you have large bodies of water on your property, ensure they are barricaded to prevent these water creatures from accessing them.

Plant tall shrubbery to keep them away from your lawn. By doing this, you will obstruct their line of sight, deviating their path from your property.

Ensure that you dispose of your food waste properly and leave the trash can lid covered. Although, it is worth pointing out that these water birds also feed on grass. Hence, you need to get a geese repellent.

Geese repellents are also the most-effective in keeping geese off your property without causing harm to them, your property, or yourself.