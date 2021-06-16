Choosing Metal Prints as Wall Decor: Pros, Cons and Things to Know

These days there are many alternatives to traditional photo printing – you can have your pictures printed on acrylic glass, canvas and even metal. And while classic framed photos and canvas prints are evergreen wall art options, another type of wall decor is becoming the sleeper hit of interior design: metal prints. So what’s the secret behind their newfound popularity? Let’s explore the ins and outs of metal prints!

What is a Metal Print?

A metal print is a photo reproduction printed on a composite metal panel. Depending on the manufacturing process, the photo can be printed on photo paper that’s later laminated on metal, or reproduced directly on the aluminum.

The design of metal photo prints varies across different printing providers. We’re big fans of the metal prints at CanvasDiscount.com, one of the best-known names in the custom printing industry. Their metal prints come with a bold edge design in which the three layers of the composite panel are left visible. The jet-black polyethylene core is accentuated by the two silvery aluminum sheets, creating a sophisticated, glamorous aesthetic.

Despite the hard-wearing materials used, metal prints are elegantly slim and surprisingly lightweight. We recommend choosing a provider that offers metal prints with a hidden hanging system – your prints will look like they’re floating against the wall.

Why Choose Metal Prints?

Photos on aluminum offer a mixture of restrained design and sleek elegance that’s rare in custom wall art. Every print substrate has its pros and cons, and classic photo prints and canvas prints have a huge amount to recommend them, but there are a few qualities that are unique to metal prints:

unlike traditional photos and prints on canvas, they’re highly resistant to UV and scratches

they boast an exceptionally radiant surface

they look great as stand-alone items, meaning you won’t need to create a whole gallery wall to give character to your room

To get the most out of metal prints, simply choose a picture that fits into your room’s color palette and general style. Picturesque landscapes, expressive urban photography and unconventional portraits can all look fantastic on metal.

Are There Any Drawbacks?

Versatile metal prints can become a focal point of any room, but there are a couple of things to consider before placing an order.

Firstly, metal prints tend to cost more than similar-sized canvas prints or prints on photo paper. That said, a metal print still represents excellent value for money – with its superb durability and beautiful construction, your print has the potential to become a cherished family’s heirloom.

Secondly, not all photos, or home decor schemes, will suit metal prints. You’ll need a picture with very high resolution, vibrant colors and sharp contrasts to get the full visual effect. Moreover, with their bold contemporary style, metal prints may look out of place in more traditional interiors. Think carefully about where you’re going to hang your prints and choose a place that will accentuate the striking beauty of this premium wall decor item.

Our Final Word on Metal Prints (Plus A Secret Discount Code!)

Still weighing up the advantages and disadvantages of metal prints? Let’s quickly recap the principal benefits of this wall art solution:

pin-sharp photo reproduction

radiant colors

stripped-back contemporary design

fantastic longevity

These amazing prints are also highly durable and weatherproof, meaning that you can hang them anywhere without worrying about color fade, cracks, or most other kinds of wear and tear.

Now that you’ve been introduced to the main pros and cons of metal prints, why not choose some of your favorite photos and go to CanvasDiscount.com to see how they look as metal prints?