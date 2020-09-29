Can I Convert an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) to Gold

What Is an IRA?

An IRA is an individual retirement account (IRA) and is usually opened by individuals wanting to save extra money for retirement. Sometimes, an employer opens a 401(k) retirement savings in the name of an employee. A self-directed IRA is the same thing as a 401(k). The benefit to the account holder is that the funds in an IRA aren’t eligible to be taxed. That means that as long as the future retiree’s money remains in the IRA, it won’t be taxed. This is a great incentive for contributing to and maintaining an IRA. It also can be rolled over into a self-directed IRA one time per year.

401(k) and IRA to Gold

You can also roll over a 401(k) from a former employer to gold without having to pay any penalty fees. Be sure that your funds are rolled over without a hitch by using a custodian or administrator to make sure the process runs smoothly. It’s important to do it the right way because a wrong move could mean paying taxes on the value of the account. With the help of a custodian, you can be confident it will also be done in a timely manner.

With the self-directed IRA, you’re able to have more control over the type of investments, such as bonds, stocks, or metals. If you’re looking for a strong return on investment (ROI), investing in precious metals can be a good way to go about this. Gold is one of the strongholds of precious metals and can withstand the ups and downs of the market and global economy. It has been a favorite mode of trade for more than 5,000 years.

Why Go for Gold?

Outside of its notable longevity, gold can augment your retirement plan. Since we don’t always know which way the market is going to turn or how long it will take for the economy to start climbing upward again, gold is a sure investment that maintains its value, beauty, and recognized worth.

Because of future uncertainties like a pandemic, a struggling economy, or world- and life-altering effects of climate change, it’s hard to keep your investment portfolio focused on only one thing. It makes sense to diversify, and precious metals, specifically gold, silver, and platinum can make great additions to your portfolio.

So now you might be asking, how does one actually convert an IRA to gold?

Step One

The first thing you need to do to get started is to transfer the funds from the IRA into a self-directed account. It may seem like a daunting process, and for anyone with doubts, it may behoove you to use an IRA custodian. The IRA transfer, in order to be tax-free and free of penalties, will need to get into the self-directed account in less than 60 days.

An IRA custodian can be a financial institution or bank where you hold your IRA. This custodian needs to be qualified and hold an IRS license. The institution or bank will also be regulated by the IRS to make sure things are done legally. A custodian will roll over your current IRA to a self-directed IRA with relative ease and ensure no penalties or fees are incurred.

Step Two

This step requires that you find a reputable source for your gold. That means, find a dealer that not only gives you a fair price but also sells quality. You want to find someone who won’t overcharge and add on any additional fees. You want to make sure you buy from someone who will deliver. In terms of purity, it’s important to find an established dealer that can support you in your quest to convert your IRA to gold. Your gold dealer should be accredited.

Step Three

The final step on the list of converting your IRA to gold is to communicate with the custodian of your self-directed IRA to go ahead and purchase the gold. If you have rolled over the IRA to your self-directed account at another institution or are opening up a whole new self-directed IRA account, you might not be working with the same custodian. Because of this, it’s important to inform the custodian of your self-directed IRA that you would like to purchase gold.

A check will be issued to the reputable precious metals dealer, and the custodian will then take on the purchased gold and secure it in the depository. Because the gold is still considered to be a part of your investment portfolio, it will have to stay with the custodian, as there are far too many risks if the purchased gold is taken into possession. Make sure the custodian or institution provides insurance on the gold in case of loss or theft.

Trust Is Imperative

If you’re looking to switch things up with your investments and making sure that you’re able to retire comfortably, look no further than investing in precious metals like silver, platinum, and, of course, gold. The process may seem a bit daunting, but it’s easily done when you work with people who know what they’re doing, both in terms of the financial institution where your IRA is housed and with the supplier of metals.

