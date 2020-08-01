Botox Training Now Online For Qualified Medical Professionals

Botox is the most popular cosmetic treatment for women all around the world. Botox training is offered at esthetic schools some of which have gone online due to the covid-19 pandemic. The Botox programs are designed for physicians, nurses and medical professionals who are looking to expand their knowledge and skills in cosmetic injectables.

Here are the advantages you will get from taking this online Botox Training Course:

What sets our Botox Training Course apart?

Excellent techniques to bring in new patients

Certification from Dr. Katz named on the actual patent applications for all the Botulinum toxins including Botox, Dysport and Xeomin.

The latest FDA approved botulinum toxins and their applications.

and their applications. We are the only interactive, hands-on, online Botox Training. How does it work?

Access to your recorded classes and course materials, and continued access to Dr. Katz after the course.

We will go over the excellent advantages for taking this training course and advance your practice with little to no expense. Let’s break down the advantages to provide you with greater details when you take our course:

You Will Bring In New Patients

We know your time and resources are valuable so we want to layout what advantages you will get if you choose to take our course. Our Botox training course will give you practical methods to tap into the enormous Botox market. Since 2017, Google searches have revealed over 246,000 searches from the word Botox every single month! Botox patients have extra income and are perfectly located nearby to expand your practice.

Bringing in new patients often leads to added upfront costs for equipment. With Botox, the only cost is the commitment to our training course and very basic material costs that can be easily paid back following one session. On top of that, a Botox treatment takes only 5 to 10 minutes, giving you added profitability and less time on your part.

Our Botox course will show you how to emphasize the value of these treatments making it easier to draw in patients by giving them valuable information for their peace of mind and knowing they will have a very comfortable experience. Your patients will be the first in line to rave about the procedure and will be happy to pass the word on to others.

We will also include how you should charge, how to read the insurance codes, and how to get paid.

Get Your Certification From The Inventor

If you don’t know, Botox is in massive demand. Dr. Katz played a major role in the development and creation of Botox. As a matter of fact, Dr. Katz is the inventor who is named on the patent application for all Botulinum Toxins including Botox, Dysport, Xeomin and Myoblock. Even though the course is taught online, upon completion you will receive your physical certificate from Dr. Katz.

You Will Learn About All The Latest FDA Approved Botulinum Toxins

Possessing the latest Botox training is really essential for knowing all the number of botulinum toxins injectables such as Botox, Dysport, Xeomin, Juvederm, Voluma, and Restylane. You also need to know what toxins are used for various treatment such as headaches, migraines, and jaw aches as well as its use for smoothing, rejuvenating, and plumping skin for a more youthful appearance.

Botox is constantly improving and our course will keep you up on all the latest FDA approved advancements and off label Botox treatments for facial aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Learn how and when to use them with dermal filler

Training With Hands On Help

You can easily train and get your certificate from the comfort of your home or office. Use our unique easy process with our interactive mode that lets you view the class from your computer, tablet, smartphone, and chat directly with your instructor in real time. On top of that, you do not need extensive computer skills.

How It Works

Sign Up

Click on the link in your follow-up email

Watch the class live on your screen, ask any questions on your phone and/or use the Chat box

Use the Chat box when you need assistance with hands-on help.

Use the computer’s camera or your phone camera to ask real time questions about your techniques on live patients or using the foam head we sent you

Receive your certificate by mail

Have Access To Botox Training Resources

Our students will have access to Dr. Katz for specific questions for treatment, even after the course is over. If you have questions for a treatment plan on a specific case or how to deal with actual side effects, send a photo and get a response within 24 hours.

Students are entitled to a full refund for their online training, discounted fees for any live patient Dentox program in the USA.

If you need a refresher, you will have an available video recording of your class 24/7. You will also have priority access to any new courses and webinars. You can ask your instructors questions even after the course is over.

Receive Continued Education Credits

Dentox is an AGD PACE approved provider and you will receive continued education credits upon completion. Why would anyone take a course that does not count toward their continued education?