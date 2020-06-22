Artificial Intelligence and Using Robots in Educational Institutions

We can observe a clear trend in digitizing education today, now many educational institutions are using robots and artificial intelligence in teaching. It is no longer a problem to find an electronic library, learning videos or the best thesis writing service on the Internet.

Young people use helpful apps for easy information memorizing and time management. Professors take advantage of multimedia projectors, smart boards, smart desks and other devices for visualizing learning materials.

Also, the presence of high-tech robots in a classroom is not a fictional plot anymore. The future approached us quite unexpectedly. It is believed that an educational process will change beyond recognition very soon. In fact, artificial intelligence is already used in many schools, colleges, and universities around the globe. Robots act as professors’ assistants. But it is quite possible that they will replace live people and undertake all their responsibilities.

Smart machines can offer countless learning opportunities to humanity. The most important of them are listed below.

Awakening passion for learning with Artificial Intelligence

As a rule, a traditional classroom is associated with boring lectures, rewriting passages from textbooks and waiting for a bell. In contrast, students perceive all innovations with great enthusiasm and feel passion for learning when invited to try high-tech approaches. Thanks to robots and virtual space, it is possible to realize the boldest ideas. When young people see their projects alive and in action, this experience increases their motivation, gives a powerful surge of energy for further research and creativity.

Personalized education

Taking into account an increase in the number of learners in a classroom and the need to personalize curriculum, using technological support seems to be quite a reasonable decision. Both professors and parents often do not have time to work with a student individually. The former interact with large groups of 20-30 people, while the latter is way too busy with labor duties and home routine.

Robots can undertake individual work with each learner, analyze one’s academic performance and propose ways to improve a knowledge level. Then everyone will gain an opportunity to study at one’s pace, not be hurried or delayed by other students.

Digital tutors are considered as an addition to live communication in a classroom, a tool that may be used when a person stays alone and needs urgent advice. However, much is told today about developing androids resembling live professors. Such machine is supposed to awaken emotions, communicate with learners in a natural way, guide them along an educational path like a mentor. All other robots can be used for providing course materials and forming basic practical skills.

Saving money with and Learning with Robots

Educational institutions seek ways to shrink their budgets. Robots replacing live professors will eliminate the need to pay wages. Machines are ideal workers because they do not get tired, do not need vacations, days off, health-care coverage.

Of course, much money should be spent on purchasing and installing robots in classrooms. It is necessary to take care of strong electricity and Internet connection, hire specialists who will monitor AI operation. But experts claim that these costs will pay off.After all, it is impossible to conduct the tech revolution without spending a coin.

Equal attitude towards all learners

Professors may have favorite students and pay much attention to them. In such a case, all other students feel that a mentor does not care about them, that they are way too stupid and untalented in comparison with class leaders and, therefore, unworthy of respect and compliments. The situation is aggravated if a professor scolds a lagging student for bad marks in front of one’s peers. This student feels shame, loses learning enthusiasm because it is humiliating for one to fight with classmates for professor’s love.

Artificial intelligence allows eliminating such drawbacks of an educational system. With an individual approach, everyone receives information, recommendations, and compliments from machines on an equal basis, which helps to avoid problems with self-esteem.

New opportunities for students with special needs

Young people having health problems feel detached from an academic routine. It is difficult for them to attend regular classes and interact with other students, which means they not only have gaps in knowledge but also cannot form social skills. A robot can act as a stand-in, represent a person in a class while one stays at home. Such machines work independently and do not need any help from surrounding learners. A user can control the robot’s movements, speech, and objects captured by a camera remotely.

Stand-ins allow studying in any school or university in the world without relocation, which is especially convenient for people from rural areas who do not have good educational institutions nearby.

Today, such robots are rather expensive, and far not all families can afford them. But the first smartphone was expensive too, and almost everyone has such gadgets now. There is every reason to believe that stand-ins will become a part of the learning routine over time, and each student with special needs will have a personal representative in a class.

Professors also can use telepresence robots. This will allow schools and universities to invite prominent specialists from all around the globe to hold online lectures and share knowledge in their educational institutions.

Preparing for adult life

Will the ability to take notes by hand or do long division benefit a young specialist when looking for a job? No. Most likely, one will be required to type and edit documents on a computer and use special programs for counting economic indicators. Students should know how to apply modern technologies to succeed in the labor market.

We can only guess what advanced machines will be used at enterprises in 10 years when current school students will start building their careers. Engineering, since technology and programming are already among the most popular and promising areas. That is why it is worth acquainting young people with artificial intelligence since primary school.

Interaction with robots forms a logical, engineering, computational mindset. The habit to find out how different things work and how their operation can be optimized. The ability to reason analytically and master innovations quickly will be valued in any company regarding its profile.

It is worth accepting the fact that robots are already here and they will not go anywhere. Using them in a class is a matter of time rather than a choice. We have already seen how laptops, multimedia projectors, and the Internet (especially, essay writing services) entered the educational space. Introducing AI is just the next logical step on the path of progress. Smart machines may be in each class in 5-10 years and become habitual teaching elements just like paper textbooks and live professors today.