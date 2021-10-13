Facts And Myths About CBD Everyone Should Know

The sudden and astronomical increase in the popularity of CBD oil means a lot of things for the cannabis industry. For one, it implies more coverage and information on this active hemp-derived compound. However, it also means an increase in non-factual cannabidiol articles. Fortunately, most of these have one thing in common; they usually get the same things wrong.

Usually, you find the titles of such pieces going along the lines of something like “CBD: Medicine or Snake Oil?”

Most of these articles fail to review actual scientific studies covering the benefits and facts associated with CBD use. Overall, myths about CBD oil arise when people dismiss facts in favour of personal opinions. Some arguments might sound very rational and convincing.

Nevertheless, it’s worth taking a closer look. Therefore, this article covers some of the well-known CBD myths to distinguish the facts.

All CBD is The Same

This is one big lie. When shopping for CBD, it’s vital to ensure that you get the highest quality CBD money can buy. Some CBD products are third-party test by licensed and reputable labs for purity. It’s advisable to get whole-plant extracts that are rich in CBD. Usually, these are the products that offer the best medical benefits.

According to a JAMA study published in 2017, several online CBD products are mislabeled. During the study, participants bought 84 products online labelled to contain CBD. However, only 26 had accurate labelling. Thus, the responsibility lies with you to purchase from trusted brands like CBDGenesis.

CBD is Psychoactive

The main misconception with CBD oil is that most people mistake it for its cousin THC, also known as Tetrahydrocannabinol. THC is marijuana-derived and is also the active compound that renders marijuana users high. So does CBD also possess this psychoactive property?

The simple answer is no! To further explain, you need to have a clear understanding of the word “psychoactive.” Psychoactive in this sense means the mind-altering feeling of ‘high’ that follows marijuana use. Hence, although CBD causes some mood changes, according to research, it’s not what you would call ‘high.’ So, unlike THC, you won’t get intoxicated.

Little to No Research on CBD Oil

At present, you can find more than 20,000 PubMed citations related to cannabinoid receptors, the endocannabinoid system (ECS), and studies on how they interact at a physiological level. Even the World Health Organization published a comprehensive report in 2017 that concluded that CBD oil is an “effective treatment for epilepsy.”

In the same report, researchers also observed: “preliminary evidence” showing that CBD could help alleviate symptoms of cancer, Parkinson’s, Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and Psychosis, not to mention chronic pain, depression, and anxiety. Emerging evidence also hints at CBD as a solution for sleep disorders, high blood pressure, etc.

CBD Oil Can be Addictive

Addiction is a serious issue when considering active compounds like THC and CBD. Thousands of people in the US lose their lives to addiction each year through drug overdose and other causes. So naturally, people are wary of potentially addictive substances. However, it’s necessary to set the record straight with CBD. Will you get addicted to using it?

The short answer is no. Remember that comprehensive report by the WHO? It also stated that “In humans, CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential.” This means you can use CBD only when necessary without fear of becoming addicted.

It Affects Everyone The Same Way

The way CBD oil affects your body and well-being depends on your genetics, endocannabinoid system, weight, and other factors. However, if there’s anything you can count on, it doesn’t impact two people the same way. Overall, the results you get for using CBD vary according to the purpose you decide to use it.

That’s because, as earlier stated, the labelling of two products indicating CBD doesn’t mean they are the same. Some people use CBD to calm their nerves; others use it to relieve pain, while some take it for a good night’s sleep. Similarly, different doses may prove effective for different people.

CBD Oil Has no Effect on Other Medications

Anecdotal reports from several CBD users show that it works pretty well. However, if you’re on certain medications, this may affect the effectiveness of CBD or your medication. Consequently, your medical condition may get worse.

You’ll find several studies covering drug interactions, and several of these use animal subjects. Nevertheless, there are incidences with CBD that change the way some drugs affect the body, similar to the way grapefruits behave.

Hence, you should seek your doctor’s advice before using CBD if you are on any prescription medications. Failure to do so would put you at a disadvantage.

CBD Oil is a Miracle Substance Having no Side Effects

Here too, these claims are false. As mentioned in the section above, CBD could produce severe side effects when interacting with other medications. According to Harvard Health Publishing, CBD could lead to some minor side effects such as:

Fatigue

Nausea

Irritability

However, these side effects are not the same for everyone. Apart from these, most people will do just fine after taking CBD, and many user testimonials support this point. However, there’s still a need for further studies into its long-term effects. If in doubt, consult your doctor.

Conclusion

If anything, you have to get better at deciphering factual and reliable CBD information online. In cases associated with wellness and health, it’s your sole responsibility to do your due diligence when researching any CBD product.

For instance, you want to check the following when you find out information about CBD:

States FDA approved CBD-derived seizure medication

Covers research from scientists outside the US

Doesn’t blow the therapeutic benefits of CBD out of proportion

Specifies the conditions CBD can address

Mentions the differences in CBD products

Avoids promoting too many CBD brands at a time

Adequately addresses the issue of CBD legality

Having covered these, you can become more confident about a specific piece of CBD content.

