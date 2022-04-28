AMCHAM Foundation to Award 65 Scholarships for 2022

The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand Foundation (ATF) has announced it will open the application process for scholarships in 2022.

The ATF selects deserving Thai university students to receive targeted scholarships for their completion of university studies. The ATF hopes to award 65 scholarships to deserving students this year.

The ATF Scholarship provides financial aid to these students, but it also impacts their life direction, dreams, and career opportunities. Students participating in the program are exposed to professional environments and learning opportunities by participating in activities and camps organized by ATF and AMCHAM Thailand.

AMCHAM scholarship graduates in Thailand have found employment at companies like Chevron, Esso, Ford, Bayer, Cargill, and Ford among others.

As Thailand’s future workforce, they continue to give back to their communities, contributing to the nation’s economic and social development.

Alumni grateful for scholarships

Students from remote parts of Thailand are among the ATF Alumni. “I’m the first member of my family to attend college. Everyone in my village is a farmer. I would never have imagined my life today growing up on a farm. Being a Thai country farm boy to working for an American corporation is surreal.” – Anucha, ATF Scholar, Class of 2012.

The ATF Scholarship program not only provided me with funds to help me live while I was attending university but also gave me guidelines on how to achieve my future career goals.” – said Saroh, ATF Scholarship, Class of 2012.

More than 3,000 Thai students have had their university degrees and professional dreams realized with the ATF’s scholarships over the last 30 years.

Some have gone on to further their education at Harvard and Yale Universities and returned home to better their lives and the country. Some Alumni helped start the Harvard Club of Thailand.

Applications are open until August 31 for the ATF Scholarship program. Students applying for scholarships must be able to demonstrate financial need, cumulative GPAX of 2.8 or above, English GPAX of 3.0 or above, among other requirements.

They must also commit to 20 hours of community service per school year and participate in online AMCHAM events, Orientation Camps, and Career Camps. For more information and the application process, visit AMCHAM Scholarships – AMCHAM Thailand