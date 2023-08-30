9 Tips For Getting The Most Out Of Your Next Tarot Card Reading

The tarot card reading can be an enlightening experience. It is an opportunity for self-discovery and guidance in many aspects of your life.

Whether you're seeking love advice or contemplating career moves, read on for essential advice on maximizing the benefits of your next tarot card reading.

1. Find The Right Tarot Reader

One of the first steps to a fulfilling tarot reading is finding a reader who suits your needs. It’s tempting to pick the first reader you come across online, but taking the time to research is crucial.

Make sure your reader specializes in the area you’re interested in. Whether you’re looking for advice on love, career, or spiritual guidance, the reader’s expertise will significantly influence the quality of your session. Consider conducting an initial consultation by phone or in-person to ensure they’re the right fit for you.

2. Choose the Right Tarot Reading Platform

When selecting a platform, you can opt for readings via phone, video calls, or even specialized tarot apps and websites. Each platform offers advantages and limitations, so consider what's most important.

Moreover, look for secure websites with verified customer reviews if you’re going online. If you’re using an app, check the ratings and read through user feedback. So, take your time to choose the one that aligns with your objectives.

3. Understand the Spread

Another crucial aspect of a tarot card reading is the spread or how cards are laid out during the session. Different spreads help address various types of questions or concerns. For example, the Three-Card Spread is excellent for quick insights, while the Celtic Cross Spread offers a more detailed view of a situation.

In addition, your reader might use a custom spread tailored to your question or situation. If so,

don’t hesitate to ask for an explanation of the layout. Knowing the positions and their meanings allows you to engage more deeply in the reading, thus extracting greater value from it.

4. Set The Right Intentions

Knowing what you want to gain from the session helps you and the reader focus on your priorities. Intentions can range from seeking clarity about a relationship to finding direction in your career. Write down your questions or thoughts if that helps you articulate what you’re after.

The reader may also help you fine-tune your questions. However, you must remain open-minded. Sometimes the cards reveal unexpected insights. Being open allows you to benefit from these surprises, enriching your experience.

5. Ask Open-Ended Questions

The questions you choose to ask in a tarot reading are very important. They can really change how helpful the reading is. Instead of asking yes-or-no questions like, “Will I get a promotion?”, try a different approach. Go for open-ended questions. For example, you can ask, “What should I focus on to move ahead in my career?” This type of question helps you get deeper insights and facilitate a more enriching discussion with the reader.

Moreover, avoid asking yes-or-no questions. Tarot is a tool for exploration, not a magic eight ball. When you ask open-ended questions, you empower the tarot to speak to you in a more nuanced way. It invites the cards to delve into the factors influencing your situation, thus providing you with a fuller picture.

6. The Importance of Being Present

During the reading, make sure you are present both mentally and emotionally. Being fully present during a tarot reading is key to understanding the messages. It’s important to listen closely to what both the cards and the reader are saying.

To do this, make sure you get rid of distractions. Turn off your phone and put it away. This will help you focus only on the reading. When you pay full attention, you can truly grasp the guidance that the tarot cards are offering you.

Even if some cards or messages seem irrelevant or confusing, don’t dismiss them. Sometimes the meaning becomes clearer as you process the information later. Jot down notes if needed. These will help you reflect on your reading and glean insights that you might miss at the moment.

7. Take Notes for Reflection

In the rush of the moment, it’s easy to forget some of the points your tarot reader makes, or the cards are drawn. This is why taking notes can be invaluable. Ultimately, these notes are a resource you can return to for further reflection.

Overall, the real power of tarot often lies in the introspection it triggers, and having a written record allows you to extend this self-examination well beyond the reading itself.

8. Being Open to Multiple Interpretations

It’s essential to remember that tarot cards often have multiple interpretations, influenced by their context in the spread and the questions you’ve asked. For instance, the Death card usually doesn’t mean literal death; it often signifies change or transformation. Being rigid in your interpretation can lead you to miss important insights that are less obvious but equally significant.

Therefore, when a card appears in your reading, consider its range of meanings. Listen to how your reader interprets it in relation to the other cards and your questions. Don’t shy away from offering your insights or feelings about the cards, either. The most impactful readings are often collaborative endeavors.

9. Handle ‘Negative’ Cards

Many people feel nervous about drawing cards generally perceived as ‘negative,’ such as the Tower or the Devil. Each card has a spectrum of meanings, which can range from challenging to positive, depending on its context within the spread and your life.

If you do draw what you consider to be a ‘negative’ card, don’t panic or assume the worst. Listen to the reader’s explanation and consider how the card could alert you to obstacles, patterns, or areas for personal growth. Often, these challenging cards are the most enlightening, as they compel you to confront issues you might prefer to ignore but would benefit from addressing.

Conclusion on Tarot Card Reading



Getting the most from your tarot card reading involves much more than simply showing up and asking questions. It requires thoughtful preparation, an open mindset, and active engagement before, during, and after the session. From selecting a reader who aligns with your needs to understand the intricacies of tarot spreads, your efforts to enrich the experience will pay off in deeper insights and more meaningful guidance.

