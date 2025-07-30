Video of Men Stalking 3 Young Women in Bengaluru, India Sparks Outrage

BENGALURU, India – Three young women visiting Bengaluru and its local cafes reported being stalked by three men near Rameshwaram Cafe in JP Nagar. They captured the incident on video, which has since attracted widespread attention online.

In the video, one of the women describes how the men first followed them on foot, then pursued them by car once they got into a Rapido auto.

She explains that the men drove up and stopped their vehicle directly in front of them before they managed to leave. The auto driver appeared uninterested in helping.

The experience left the woman feeling frightened and unsettled, especially as it took place in broad daylight. The women eventually managed to lose the men in traffic, but the encounter sparked a strong reaction on social media.

The clip was shared by @suha_hana88 with the caption, “3 creepy men 3 traumatised girls.”

The video received over a million views and prompted many people to speak out against the behaviour. One comment highlighted how women often face blame even when they share their stories about being harassed.

Women’s Safety in Bengaluru

Another suggested that the women should report the car’s registration number to the Bengaluru police for safety. Several users expressed relief that the women were safe, while encouraging them to make a formal complaint.

A similar story emerged in May when a woman was harassed near Eco World IT Park in Bengaluru just before midnight. Reports say the men followed her on a motorcycle and attacked her several times before escaping.

Bengaluru is considered one of the safer major cities in India, thanks to its diverse population and active police force. Still, safety concerns remain, especially at night and on public transport.

Statistics show that in 2024, reports of sexual harassment and abuse against women in Bengaluru increased by 9 percent, with 1,247 cases compared to 1,139 in 2023. Reports of rape rose by 3 percent, reaching 178 cases this year.

Domestic violence claims dropped by 12 percent (613 cases in 2024 vs 697 in 2023), and cases of child sexual abuse decreased by 3 percent (577 cases in 2024 vs 596 last year). However, crimes against women jumped by 61 percent compared to 2021 and nearly 24 percent from 2022, reflecting persistent safety challenges.

The city recorded 3,323 missing women and 203 missing girls in 2023. Of these, 441 women and 22 girls remain unlocated, showing that significant risks still exist.

Bengaluru is often praised for its acceptance of women from various backgrounds, ranking first in the 2025 ‘Top Cities for Women in India’ index for gender equality and opportunities for working women.

Despite these achievements, many women say they feel uneasy because of unwanted attention, inappropriate gestures and comments—especially in low-lit areas or during late-night travel in Bengaluru.

