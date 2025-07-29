India’s Battle Against Porn and Rising Sexual Violence

NEW DELHI – India is dealing with a difficult crisis tied to rising online pornography, especially videos said to come from China, and persistent problems with sexual violence.

The spread of explicit content, often called “China XXX videos,” is causing concern among experts, lawmakers, and families, sparking a national debate about how this material affects people’s minds, whether it is linked to growing cases of rape, and what authorities are doing in response.

This article looks at why porn addiction among men is becoming so common, how cultural factors play a part, what actions the government is taking, and why the surge in sexual violence has the nation on edge.

The Boom in Porn Consumption Across India

With more than 800 million people online in 2025 and smartphones everywhere, India has become a huge market for digital content, including adult material. Pornography—especially content broadly referred to as “China XXX videos”—is easy to find on unregulated sites and via popular social media. Most of these videos are stored outside the country or passed around through encrypted apps, which helps them slip past India’s content filters.

Dr. Harish Shetty, a leading psychiatrist based in Mumbai, comments, “Pornography, especially from abroad, twists people’s ideas about sex and spreads misinformation. It creates fake expectations, pushes compulsive behaviour, and can make certain people with existing risks more dangerous.” The fact that much of this content is free and easy to access means it’s seen by a huge number of young men between 18 and 35, who make up India’s biggest group of internet users.

In India, “China XXX videos” has become a catchword for all kinds of East Asian porn, even though it’s rarely made in China and more often hosted on international websites. Many find these videos fascinating because they seem new or forbidden, standing out in a society where sex is rarely discussed openly. With messaging tools like Telegram and peer-to-peer sharing apps, blocking this content has proven almost impossible, leading to what experts call a “silent epidemic” of addiction.

Why Porn Is So Appealing to Indian Men

Many Indian men, especially the young, use porn as their main source of sexual knowledge. This is often due to strict taboos around sex and a lack of proper education in schools. Dr. Jacqueline Bhabha, who has studied violence against women in India, points out, “India is still very conservative about these topics.

Issues like sexual health or consent are often ignored, leading to a lot of confusion.” Without open talks or access to real information, men turn to online porn, soaking up ideas about sex and relationships that can be misleading or even harmful.

Social and economic gaps add to the issue. Urban and semi-urban men, many of them under pressure to prove their masculinity, often see porn as reinforcing old ideas about power and control. The way porn, especially from certain sources, portrays women often fits these attitudes. Internet anonymity makes it even easier for users to watch content they might feel ashamed or afraid to admit in public, leading to patterns where watching porn becomes a habit.

A big reason “China XXX videos” in particular are popular is because of the novelty and stereotypes wrapped up in these videos. Content that is viewed as “exotic” often attracts those curious about cultures different from their own. The National Crime Records Bureau reported in 2024 that as more people get online, more also seek out foreign porn, although it’s still debated whether this directly affects crime rates.

Porn Linked to Sexual Violence

There’s a fierce debate about whether watching porn, especially “China XXX videos,” is pushing up rates of sexual violence. Some studies have found a link between high porn use and attitudes that excuse or support violence against women. Others, including a study reviewing cases from 1971 to 2008, found no clear connection once changes in population were considered.

Despite the mixed evidence, recent cases have raised alarms. In 2024, a teacher in Bhopal was accused of raping a young student after reportedly viewing child abuse material, showing how dangerous content can trigger those already at risk. Many psychologists agree that while porn alone might not cause sexual assault, it can be a risk factor for those with underlying problems or who are already in negative environments.

India’s statistics are grim. In 2021, over 31,000 rapes were reported, about 86 per day. Most attackers were known to their victims, and around one in ten victims were underage girls. Some shocking cases, including the 2012 Delhi bus attack and the 2024 assault and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, have led to protests and calls for deep change.

Blaming victims is still common. Some public figures have said women’s clothing or behaviour “invites” attacks, echoing views seen in neighbouring Bangladesh and the media. This attitude, combined with the violent content often found in some porn, creates an atmosphere where sexual violence is downplayed or seen as normal.

How the Government is Acting

Indian officials are trying several different tactics to slow the spread of pornography, especially of the type often called “China XXX videos.” Under the Information Technology Act and new IT Rules set in 2021, social media companies and ISPs must take down explicit content quickly. Police in Mumbai, for example, report using monitoring tools, working with ISPs, and running awareness campaigns to teach the public about the risks.

Yet these efforts face big hurdles. Since so much porn is hosted overseas, Indian laws have little impact. Programs that encrypt messages or hide users’ connections make tracking and blocking content tough. Bans on popular websites in 2023 just led to a rise in new sites popping up or people sharing material in new ways. Lack of staff and technology has also held back the police.

Public campaigns try to warn about the dangers of porn addiction, focusing on the mental health risks and how it shapes unrealistic ideas about sex. The Ministry of Women and Child Development is working with non-profits to bring sex education into schools. But funding is tight, and many parents and leaders still oppose these lessons, believing they go against traditional values.

Tackling Sexual Violence in India

India’s problem with sexual violence runs deeper than online porn and needs broad changes across the legal system, society, and culture. Recent government steps have made a difference, but haven’t solved the crisis.

Legal Changes: After the infamous 2012 Delhi assault, the law was changed to cover more types of sexual violence, such as stalking and acid attacks. However, marital rape is still not legally recognized in India, with some leaders arguing it could hurt family relationships. New rules in 2024 now cover male victims and have introduced gender-neutral language, making the law fairer.

Police Training: Money from the Nirbhaya Fund is supposed to help train police and lawyers to better handle sexual assault cases. But experts say these programs often don’t reach rural areas, where outdated views on women and sex are still common. Police sometimes add to victims’ trauma by treating them poorly, as seen in cases where families of victims have faced abuse from officers.

Justice System: Conviction rates are low, at just 28 percent in 2021. Courts are overwhelmed by old cases, and victims can feel pressured to back out. The 2024 murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata led to demands for faster courts and better victim protection, but results have been slow.

Shifting Mindsets: The government now admits that changing the way people think is key to ending violence. Efforts to add lessons about gender and consent to school curricula often hit resistance, but many researchers and advocates believe education is vital from an early age.

India’sPorn Addiction Fight

India’s fight against porn addiction and sexual violence is complex and linked to social attitudes, lack of education, and gaps in enforcement. The obsession with “China XXX videos” points to deeper problems, including silence about sex, old-fashioned gender roles, and unchecked online sharing. While policymakers have tried to limit access and improve legal protections, challenges remain due to technological limitations, budget problems, and resistance from some groups.

Lasting change will need better sex education in schools, improved police and court services, and a shift away from blaming victims. Stronger cybercrime units and international cooperation must back up legal reforms. Most importantly, India will need to listen to survivors and those who support them to guide decisions going forward.

The tragic killing of a doctor in Kolkata in 2024 is a stark reminder of how much is at stake. Without real changes, the problems of porn addiction and sexual violence will hold back India’s progress.

How to get Help

KIRAN Helpline (1800-599-0019): Launched under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, this national helpline by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment provides free counselling for mental health issues, including behavioural addictions like pornography addiction. It offers support for stress, anxiety, and compulsive behaviours, which are often linked to porn addiction.

The Service for Healthy Use of Technology (SHUT) Clinic at NIMHANS in Bengaluru offers specialized support for behavioural addictions, including pornography addiction. The clinic provides counselling and therapy for individuals struggling with compulsive internet use. Contact: 9480829675

