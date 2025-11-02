Mumbai Rains News: Waterlogging Updates, Local Train Delays, Road Diversions, Flight Status

Light to moderate rain is back across Mumbai, with brief thunder in pockets. Winds are breezy at times, gusting near 30 to 40 km/h. Waterlogging has been reported in parts of South and Central Mumbai in the afternoon. The Andheri subway was closed earlier due to flooding and is being monitored. Local trains are running with minor delays.

This mumbai rains news hub puts actionable info first. Expect area‑wise waterlogging, trains, roads, flights, live radar, and quick safety steps. Short bullets, clear subheads, frequent updates. During heavy bursts, add an update stamp near the top: Updated: 3:15 pm IST. During stable conditions, updates are hourly.

Mumbai Rains News Live: Essentials and Area‑Wise Impacts

Top essentials: helplines, live links, safety

Helplines: 1916 (BMC), 100 (Police), 101 (Fire), 102 (Ambulance)

Live train status: m.indianrail.gov.in

Metro updates: MMRDA or line operator on X

Flight status: csia.in

IMD nowcast: mausam.imd.gov.in

Safety reminders: Avoid underpasses, do not move barricades, park on higher ground.

Weather headline: Light to moderate rain with short thunderstorms, gusts up to 40 km/h.

South Mumbai updates: waterlogging and roads

[South Mumbai | 3:00 pm] Moderate rain in Colaba, Cuffe Parade. Roads slow. (Source: BMC)

[South Mumbai | 2:55 pm] Waterlogging near JJ Flyover approach, slow traffic. (Source: Mumbai Police)

[South Mumbai | 2:40 pm] Marine Drive underpass open, moving slow. (Source: Mumbai Police)

[South Mumbai | 2:30 pm] Eastern Freeway southbound approach wet, speeds restricted. (Source: Traffic Police)

[South Mumbai | 2:20 pm] Short circuit fixed near Fort, no injuries. (Source: BMC)

[South Mumbai | 2:10 pm] 10 to 15 mm rain in the last hour, Fort. (Source: IMD AWS)

Western Suburbs: Andheri, Bandra, Goregaon status

[Western Suburbs | 3:05 pm] Andheri subway reopened, water receded. Tag: open. (Source: Mumbai Police)

[Western Suburbs | 3:00 pm] Milan subway slow, ankle‑deep water. (Source: BMC)

[Western Suburbs | 2:55 pm] SV Road Bandra to Khar, intermittent pooling. (Source: Traffic Police)

[Western Suburbs | 2:45 pm] Western Express Highway, Vile Parle northbound slow. (Source: Traffic Police)

[Western Suburbs | 2:35 pm] Link Road, Goregaon to Malad, steady rain, minor spray. (Source: BMC)

[Western Suburbs | 2:25 pm] BEST diversions standby, no active reroute now. (Source: BEST)

Eastern Suburbs and Thane: flooding and diversions

[Eastern/Thane | 3:00 pm] LBS Road, Kurla, slow due to surface water. (Source: Traffic Police)

[Eastern/Thane | 2:55 pm] Eastern Express Highway, Ghatkopar to Vikhroli slow. (Source: Traffic Police)

[Eastern/Thane | 2:45 pm] Ghatkopar station road puddles, walk with care. (Source: BMC)

[Eastern/Thane | 2:40 pm] Bhandup pumps working, no closure. (Source: BMC)

[Eastern/Thane | 2:30 pm] Mulund toll inbound slow, wet patches. (Source: Traffic Police)

[Eastern/Thane | 2:20 pm] Sion‑Panvel near Mankhurd slow, surface water. (Source: Traffic Police)

[Eastern/Thane | 2:15 pm] Airoli bridge open, moderate wind. (Source: Traffic Police)

Navi Mumbai focus: Vashi, Nerul, Kharghar, Palm Beach Road

[Navi Mumbai | 3:00 pm] Palm Beach Road, waterlogging near sector 17. Tag: slow. (Source: NMMC)

[Navi Mumbai | 2:55 pm] Vashi Creek bridge traffic moving, wet surface. (Source: Traffic Police)

[Navi Mumbai | 2:50 pm] Nerul East lanes puddled, drive slow. (Source: NMMC)

[Navi Mumbai | 2:45 pm] Seawoods station approach crowded, rain shelter full. (Source: NMMC)

[Navi Mumbai | 2:35 pm] Kharghar low pockets near sector 20, minor pooling. (Source: NMMC)

[Navi Mumbai | 2:25 pm] Local bus routes normal, watch for brief diversions. (Source: NMMT)

Are Mumbai Trains, Metro, Roads, and Flights Running?

Transport is mostly operational. Local trains have minor delays. Some roads are slow due to waterlogging at low‑lying points. Airport is functional with a small risk of weather‑related delays.

Local trains: WR, CR, Harbour, Trans Harbour

[Western Railway | 3:10 pm] Suburban services delayed by 5 to 10 minutes, slow line. (Source: Western Railway)

[Central Railway | 3:05 pm] Slow and fast lines running, 5 to 8 minute delays. (Source: Central Railway)

[Harbour Line | 3:00 pm] Services normal, occasional 5 minute bunching. (Source: Central Railway)

[Trans Harbour | 2:55 pm] Thane‑Vashi services on time, standard headway. (Source: CR Thane)

[Network | 2:50 pm] Speed caution near low‑lying tracks after brief downpours. (Source: CR/WR)

Mumbai Metro: headways and station access

[Metro Lines | 3:05 pm] Regular headway 5 to 7 minutes across lines. (Source: Line operators)

[Access | 3:00 pm] Some station gates used as entries only to manage flow. (Source: Line operators)

[Crowding | 2:55 pm] Peak crowding near interchange stations, follow signage. (Source: MMRDA)

Roads and traffic: expressways and underpasses

[WEH | 3:10 pm] Vile Parle to Andheri northbound slow, rain and spray. (Source: Traffic Police)

[EEH | 3:05 pm] Chembur to Ghatkopar slow, wet surface. (Source: Traffic Police)

[LBS Road | 3:00 pm] Kurla junction slow, minor pooling. (Source: Traffic Police)

[SV Road | 2:55 pm] Bandra to Santacruz crawling in pockets. (Source: Traffic Police)

[Link Road | 2:50 pm] Malad to Kandivali moving, watch puddles. (Source: Traffic Police)

[Eastern Freeway | 2:45 pm] Open, approach ramps wet, maintain gap. (Source: Traffic Police)

[Sion‑Panvel | 2:40 pm] Mankhurd section slow, waterlogging on service lanes. (Source: Traffic Police)

[Underpasses | 2:35 pm] Andheri subway open; Milan slow; others open. (Source: Mumbai Police)

Airport and flights: delays and live board

[CSMIA | 3:00 pm] Runway operations normal. Average delays 10 to 20 minutes possible if rain peaks. Visibility fair. Winds gusting near 30 to 40 km/h at times. Check live board at csia.in before leaving. (Source: Airport operator)

Schools, colleges, offices: today’s notices

[Citywide | 2:45 pm] No new closure notices reported. Monitor BMC channels. (Source: BMC/MCGM)

[Education | 2:40 pm] Schools open; keep a watch for early dispersal if rain intensifies. (Source: Education Dept)

[Workplaces | 2:35 pm] Offices open; remote work advised if local flooding occurs. (Source: Municipal advisory)

Live Radar, Simple Weather Explainer, and Safety Checklists

Live radar and next 3–6 hours outlook

Check the IMD Mumbai radar for real‑time rain cells at mausam.imd.gov.in. [Updated: 3:10 pm] Cells are moving west to east across the coast, with short heavy bursts likely over the western and central suburbs in the next 3 to 6 hours. Brief thunder and gusty winds are possible.

Why it is raining today: simple context

Moisture from the east‑central Arabian Sea is feeding showers into Mumbai. The system that soaked Konkan earlier in the week moved north toward Gujarat, reducing intensity over the city. IMD guidance points to light to moderate rain with brief thunderstorms. Local trains may slow on wet tracks. Waterlogging can trigger diversions. This pattern can hold for 1 to 2 days.

Preparedness tips for commuters and families

Commuters: carry rain gear, power bank, dry bag; check status before leaving; avoid low bridges.

Parents: track school notices; pack spare clothes; plan pickup windows.

Delivery workers: route around underpasses; use waterproof pouches; rest during cloudbursts.

Senior citizens: delay non‑urgent travel; carry meds and ORS; avoid floodwater.

Home: clear balcony drains; elevate appliances; cut power near waterlogging.

Health: avoid stagnant water; wash hands; carry ORS and basic meds.

FAQ: closures, routes, trains, flights, safe areas

Q. Is there school closure in Mumbai today?

[3:00 pm] No fresh closure notice. Monitor BMC/education handles. (Source: BMC/MCGM)

Q. Which roads are waterlogged now?

[3:05 pm] Kurla LBS Road, Milan subway slow; JJ Flyover approach puddled. (Source: Traffic Police)

Q. Are Mumbai local trains on time?

[3:10 pm] Minor delays, 5 to 10 minutes on WR and CR. (Source: Western Railway, Central Railway)

Q. Are flights delayed at Mumbai airport today?

[3:00 pm] Mostly on time. Short delays possible during bursts. (Source: CSMIA)

Q. Which routes are safer during heavy rain?

[3:05 pm] Prefer expressways during peak pooling. Avoid underpasses and service lanes. (Source: Traffic Police)

Conclusion

In the last two hours, the Andheri subway reopened after early flooding, local train delays held near 5 to 10 minutes, and airport delays stayed limited. Light to moderate rain continues, with short heavy bursts possible. The IMD guidance remains cautious for brief thunderstorms and gusty winds. The next update is scheduled for 3:45 pm. Bookmark this mumbai rains news page and share verified updates with time and location so others can stay safe and informed.