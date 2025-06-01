Law Student Sharmistha Panoli Arrested Over Offensive Operation Sindoor Remarks

Sharmistha Panoli, a law student from Pune, was apprehended by the Kolkata Police from Gurugram on Friday night for allegedly making offensive remarks in response to a post on Operation Sindoor. She will remain in judicial custody until June 13.

Suraj Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Parishad, addressed a crowd outside Alipur Court, condemning the arrest and emphasizing the organization’s commitment to ensuring Sharmistha’s safety and justice.

In an interview with IANS, Singh stated that she was unjustly targeted and faced threats despite issuing a public apology.

Legal Case Against Sharmistha: What You Need to Know

“Sharmistha made a statement that sparked controversy. She later expressed unconditional regret. However, individuals affiliated with the Sky Foundation, which has an office in Karachi, Pakistan, filed FIRs against her and demanded her arrest.

They even issued death threats, chanting slogans like ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’,” Singh said.

He criticized the West Bengal government’s handling of the matter, asserting, “If she violated Section 295A of the BNS, let the law take its course. But as Hindus and members of our organization, we stand with her.

Mamata Banerjee’s police will be held responsible for any harm that comes to her. West Bengal has become a haven for those who insult Hindus, while our people are being targeted.”

Singh also called for an investigation into the Sky Foundation, claiming it is registered in Karachi but operates within India. Their operations need to be audited. We will ensure Sharmistha’s safety and support her family and legal team,” he added.

Earlier, Panoli was arrested in Gurugram and brought to Kolkata under transit detention. She was remanded to 13 days of judicial custody after being presented at Alipur Court.

A FIR was filed against her on May 15 at Garden Reach Police Station for allegedly posting an Instagram video that offended religious sentiments.

Although she deleted the video and issued a public apology, she received threats and was eventually arrested. The case has sparked widespread debate on the handling of sensitive content on social media and the boundaries of freedom of expression.

Source: India Today