Types of Breast Surgery for Cancer, Cosmetic & Preventative

Although no one wants to imagine themselves or someone they love being diagnosed with breast cancer, it’s an unfortunate reality for millions of people in the United States and around the world.

Fortunately, there are treatments available for most types of breast cancer, but they are most effective when the disease is diagnosed early and treatment is started immediately.

There are a few different types of surgeries for patients that are diagnosed with breast cancer and some additional treatments that are used for reconstruction once a patient is in remission. If you want to learn more, read on to find out about breast surgeries for cancer, including cosmetic and preventive procedures.

What are the primary types of breast surgery for cancer?

There are several types of breast cancer surgery, all of which play a different role in the treatment process. There are surgeons aimed at removing cancer itself, cosmetic surgeries aimed at reconstruction after recovery, and surgeries that are aimed at preventing cancer from developing.

A quick search for “breast surgeon near me” should give you an idea of who to reach out to if you have questions or need more details about any of these types of procedures. We can go over some of the basics, but if you’re concerned you may be at risk for breast cancer, you should talk to your doctor about a screening today.

The most common type of surgery for breast cancer is a mastectomy, which is the removal of the entire breast. However, there are other kinds of mastectomies. For example, radical mastectomies remove the breast, nipple, and areola, along with the entire lymph node system in the armpit.

In some cases, you may be able to have a lumpectomy, where only the tumor itself needs to be removed. There are also preventive mastectomies, which remove the breast in order to reduce the risk of breast cancer. This surgery is often recommended for individuals who have a high risk of developing the disease.

Many patients who have been treated for breast cancer will opt to have reconstructive surgery. There are many different forms of reconstruction surgery, and the best type for you will depend on the type of cancer you had, the treatments you received, and your own personal preferences.

The two most common reconstructive surgeries are flap reconstruction, which uses your own tissue, and breast reconstruction using implants.

What should you know about recovering from surgery?

Recovering from breast cancer surgery can be difficult emotionally. It is normal to feel a range of emotions, such as sadness, anxiety, and happiness, after surgery. You may feel overwhelmed or confused as you recover.

It is important to allow yourself time to heal both physically and emotionally. It’s a good idea to talk to a psychologist or social worker leading up to and in the aftermath of your breast surgery. They can prepare you for common challenges that patients face and navigate the recovery process, in addition to teaching you useful coping techniques for overcoming various stressors.

Remember that it can take your body time to recover from surgery. Even if you feel like you’re ready to go shortly after the procedure, listen to your body and take things slowly.

You may be eager to get back to your regular routine, but it’s crucial to allow yourself time to heal. You may need assistance with basic tasks such as getting out of bed, bathing, and dressing in the days immediately following surgery.

Make sure to enlist the help of friends or family members to make things a little easier. It may take several weeks or even months for your body to fully recover from surgery. Your doctor can talk you through a realistic recovery timeline before the procedure.

If you or someone you know is living with breast cancer, you know that it is not an easy disease to manage. However, with advances in cancer treatment, breast cancer is becoming more and more treatable each year.

There are many different treatments for breast cancer, and your doctor will work with you to find the best treatment plan for you.

Treatment options may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and targeted therapy. You can also talk to your breast surgeon about reconstructive surgeries once you’ve achieved remission.