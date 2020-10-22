Top 10 List: Where to Buy Kratom Online

CBD is a well-known dietary supplement that is widely available. You can find it just about anywhere today, as online vendors are riding its wave of popularity. But what about lesser-known supplements like kratom? This health supplement, made from the dried leaves of a tropical tree that grows in Indonesia, has a small but loyal community. Its users swear by its anti-anxiety, and stimulating effects.

While it’s lacking in peer-reviewed studies, it is still popular and many people say that it has helped them with mental health problems including anxiety and PTSD. However, despite the loyalty of its base of users, it is not widely available. So where do you buy kratom online? Try this top 10 list, and then decide on your favorite vendor.

1. Grown Selection

GrownSelection.com is a popular new website that sells kratom online. They carry all-natural kratom powder, with no additives or pesticides. They also test their kratom powder for heavy metals. Grown Selection carries all of the major kratom strains, including red, green, and white-veined varieties.

They also carry yellow kratom, named for the yellowish tinge that the powder takes on from a special pasteurization process, designed to maximize alkaloid content. In addition, they sell CBD oil and other CBD products, akuamma seeds, and essential oils.

This makes Grown Selection a great one-stop shop for people who want to try different holistic remedies to get through whatever ails them. Grown Selection’s most popular product is its kratom sample pack, which contains ten varieties of kratom, including powders and crushed-leaves. They accept credit cards, ACH, and bitcoin payments.

2. GRH Kratom

GRHKratom.com is a popular website that offers smaller doses of kratom for people just starting out. Their website filters kratom by effect, region, strain, type, and by vein. GRH Kratom also offers kratom in pre-packed capsules, which makes dosages more precise. They also have a quiz that is designed to simplify the selection process for new kratom users.

3. PA Botanicals

PABotanicals.com has a number of related products for sale, including kratom, CBD, kava, and akuamma. The kratom they sell includes powder, capsules, extract and tinctures. They also sell kratom in bulk quantities. Note that as of this review, the navigation on the website is a bit confusing, particularly the comparison feature. However, they have great images and list their lab results.

EarthKratom.com is a kratom-focused website. They offer kratom powders, capsules, and extracts in a variety of strains including green, red, and white. As with the other kratom websites, they include popular varieties like Green Maeng Da and White Borneo. Earth Kratom accepts credit card payments, though it seems unusual that users are able to enter their credit card numbers directly into the payment form, using a processor that appears to be based on Portugal. It is against Visa and Mastercard’s terms of service to process kratom transactions. Most companies use a workaround where they sell users digital tokens, which are applied to their orders, rather than direct transactions. There may be risk associated with these kinds of purchases. That said, Earth Kratom offers a wide selection.

5. Kratom Gardens

KratomGardens.com claims to be Europe’s most trusted kratom shop. As their tagline suggests, they ship a variety of kratom strains to Europe. They also offer free delivery on orders of over 60 euros. One of this company’s strengths is their variety of samples and combinations. Payments are accepted in cash and bank transfers.

In addition to the top five websites, the following noteworthy companies made the top 10 list:

6. Kratom Lounge

7. Yo Kratom

8. Kratom Islands

9. Red Devil Kratom

10. EZ Kratom

Start Testing These Companies Today

This top 10 list of kratom sellers online should make your decision easier, when it comes to choosing your supplier. However, you will have your own preferences when it comes to product quality, service, and other factors. So, try ordering from two or three of the companies listed. Then, make your own decision on which one offers the best match for your needs.