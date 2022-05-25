Thailand to End Mandatory Face Mask-Wearing

Thailand’s health department has reported that the nation’s mandatory face mask-wearing requirement will end by mid-June.

Mandatory face mask-wearing will be limited to people with underlying illnesses, the elderly, and pregnant women. The permanent secretary for public health announced the easing of pandemic restrictions would come into effect in mid-June.

Dr. Kiattiphum Wongrajit said on Tuesday that people in poorly ventilated places and crowded areas will still be required to wear face masks.

The Covid-19 situation improved faster than expected. Dr. Kiattiphum noted that the disease would become endemic in the country as planned, referring to the Public Health Ministry’s plan to declare Covid-19 an endemic disease on July 1.

He said local health officials would safely provide advice on living with Covid-19.

To stop the spread of Covid, the government made wearing a face mask in public mandatory early last year and set fines for violations.

According to a recent survey, people are more tolerant of mask-wearers.

Thailand recorded 36 more Covid-19 fatalities and 4,144 new cases during the previous 24 hours, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

We Travel Together Extended

In other news, on Tuesday, the cabinet approved the extension of the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan'” (We Travel Together) tourism stimulus campaign to cover an additional 1.5 million people.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the government spokesman, said lawmakers approved the extension of the stimulus package’s deadline from May 31 to Sept 30.

According to Mr. Thanakorn, the proposal, submitted by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), seeks to promote domestic tourism and stimulate spending to help Covid-hit businesses.