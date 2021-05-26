Thai Government Abruptly Suspends Covid-19 Vaccine Registration App

The Thai government has once again changed its direction on how people register for covid-19 vaccinations cancelling its covid-19 registration app. Just last week the government announced covid-19 vaccination will be provided via three channels with onsite registration instead of walk-in services.

The government said onsite registration with the Mor Prom online platform would replace all walk-in services to prevent misunderstanding because some people might have an impression they will can just drop by and get their shots from walk-in services.

Now the government plans to suspend registration for Covid-19 vaccinations through its Mor Prom online platform, worrying that there will be bottlenecks with regards to over registration.

Amid increasing confusion, he said registration was now excluded from the Mor Prom (Doctors Ready) app. That platform will now handle vaccination follow-ups and certification only.

Earlier the government announced that the general public would be allowed to register through Mor Prom.

More confusion and mixed messages

However in a sudden about-turn, Dr Taweesilp from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said provincial authorities should have their own vaccination registration systems like those of Bangkok, Phuket and Nonthaburi to serve the large numbers of registrants in their areas.

The suspend of registration through the Mor Prom online platform will now add to more confusion and mixed messages with regards to the Thai governments vaccination process. The vaccination situation is already extremely confusing and in disarray this recent move will only complicate the vaccine rollout.

Meanwhile, Dr Taweesilp assured that the elderly and patients with one or more of seven chronic conditions who had already managed to register for vaccinations with Mor Prom would not have to reapply and would be inoculated “in due time”. Their vaccinations would happen soon, he said.

Apart from using provincial registration systems, people were able to apply for vaccinations at local hospitals and with local health volunteers, he said.

That data would be then forwarded to the centralised Mor Prom platform.

He also said that Covid-19 vaccines would be distributed according to the needs of different areas and groups of people. Areas with serious outbreaks and groups of at-risk workers would receive more doses.

As of Tuesday, 3.15 million people in the country had been inoculated against Covid-19 — 2.16 million with their first jab and 989,618 with both.