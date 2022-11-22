Do Potatoes Fit Into A Healthy Diet? Study Reveals Surprising Health Benefits

(CTN NEWS) – A meal would not be complete without roasted, mashed, or baked potatoes.

The nutritional value of potatoes has been contested in recent years, but researchers from Louisiana State University now report that they are packed with health benefits.

“Potatoes do not negatively affect blood glucose levels, contrary to popular belief. The participants in our study lost weight,” said Dr. Candida Rebello.

“As a result of replacing some meat content with potato, participants reported feeling fuller and quicker and often did not even finish their meals. It is possible to lose weight with hardly any effort.”

36 overweight, obese, or insulin-resistant people between 18 and 60 were recruited for the study. Foods widely available to them included beans, peas and meat or fish, or white potatoes with meat or fish.

We serve mashed potatoes, oven-roasted potato wedges, potato salad, and scalloped potatoes with our main lunch and dinner entrées, such as shepherd’s pie and creamy shrimp and potatoes.

#Potatoes can be part of a #healthy #diet? Here's what a new study suggests.

A new study has found that potatoes are filled with key nutrients and packed with health benefits, and should not be part of the list of foods to stay away from.#Nutritional #dietes#jdmc #Manuscript pic.twitter.com/TSN0EqzTcj — Journal of Diabetes Medication & Care (@OfMedication) November 21, 2022

According to Rebello, “We prepared the potatoes in a way that maximized their fibre content and found that consuming potatoes was equally beneficial to health as eating beans and peas.”

“The meal plans provided a variety of dishes, and they demonstrated that a healthy eating plan could include varied options for individuals striving to eat healthily. People usually don’t stick with a diet they don’t like or that isn’t varied enough.

Potatoes are an inexpensive vegetable to add to your diet.”

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Monkeypox Trace Lost Due To Lack Of Data, UNA Expert Says