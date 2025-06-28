Bomb Scares in Phuket Raise Security Fears for Tourism Sector

BANGKOK – Phuket, one of Thailand’s main holiday destinations, faced a series of worrying events this week after police found suspected bombs at Patong Beach, Promthep Cape, and Phuket International Airport.

The discoveries, along with the arrest of two men in nearby Phangnga province, have put the region on high alert.

Local police and bomb squads responded quickly, stepping up security in busy areas. These incidents, which seem to be planned, have led to questions about who was behind them and if there are any links to the ongoing troubles in Thailand’s south.

On Thursday, 26 June, local police were called to Patong Beach, a busy spot in Kathu District, after a suspicious item was spotted. This item had first been reported on 23 June and was found about 200 metres from Dolphin Park.

Police set up a large safety zone around the area while bomb disposal experts moved in. Using a water cannon, they cut possible wires and made the device safe. No one was hurt, and most tourists carried on as usual outside the secured area.

Later that day, another suspicious item was found in concrete at Promthep Cape, a well-known sunset spot in Rawai, Muang District. Bomb disposal teams arrived quickly and carried out a controlled explosion. Forensic officers took over and started looking into the devices.

Early reports suggest the items may have included timer parts, though police have not shared full details.

Scare at Phuket Airport

These incidents came just after another scare at Phuket International Airport on Wednesday, 25 June. At around 4:10 pm, security was alerted to an unusual package under the seat of an abandoned motorcycle in the domestic terminal car park.

Police set up a 200-metre safety zone and bomb experts checked the item. It was later found to be a suspected bomb and was destroyed. Flight schedules were not affected, and security checks for vehicles and patrols were increased.

Police are checking if these cases are connected, including a related arrest in Phangnga, where two men were found with a homemade bomb.

The situation took a new turn early on Tuesday, 24 June, when police in Phangnga stopped a black Honda City with Surin plates at a checkpoint near the city hall. Acting on a tip, officers searched the car at around 3:30 am and found a homemade device made with a digital timer, circuit board, and gunpowder in a clear bag.

The two men in the car, Sulaiman Kacha (27) and Muhama Wadeng (29), both from Pattani, were arrested. They said they were travelling from Songkhla to Phuket. The suspects were taken first to Hat Yai police station for questioning, then moved to the Southern Border Provinces Police Operations Centre.

While being questioned, the men admitted to placing four bombs in Phuket, including the one found at the airport, two buried at Patong Beach, and one at Promthep Cape. They told police they used food delivery bags to hide the devices and made stops at local mosques before placing the bombs. Their statements led police to act quickly at Patong Beach and Promthep Cape, where bomb squads secured the areas.

Planned to Spread Fear

The way these incidents unfolded points to an organised attempt to frighten both locals and visitors. Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai spoke out, saying people should not jump to conclusions about any link to violence in the southern border provinces, which have seen problems for years.

“There is no official link to the southern unrest,” he said. “Let’s not cause panic.” Despite this, the fact that the suspects are from Pattani, a province with a history of unrest, has led to public speculation.

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat called an emergency meeting on 26 June. He said the safety of everyone in Phuket remains the top concern and confirmed that all devices had been made safe. Security has been increased, with bomb detection teams and sniffer dogs now on patrol at main tourist sites, including Patong Beach.

Even after these shocking discoveries, both tourists and locals stayed calm. At Patong Beach, holidaymakers outside the secured area continued with their day. Phuket’s image as a safe, friendly place remains a top priority for the authorities. Police Colonel Akanit Danpitaksan, Deputy Commander of Phuket Provincial Police, stressed the ongoing commitment to public safety during a visit to Patong Beach.

Forensic teams are now examining the devices to learn more about how they were made and used. Police are building a timeline and looking into the suspects’ backgrounds. They are also reviewing CCTV footage from the airport and other locations for more clues and possible links to other people. The investigation now reaches Krabi, where similar suspicious items were found and destroyed by bomb squads on Thursday.

Phuket’s tourist industry, which welcomes millions every year, now faces the challenge of keeping its image as a safe place to visit. Thanks to the fast action of the bomb squads and police, no one was hurt. These events are a clear reminder of the ongoing security risks in the area. Police are encouraging everyone to stay alert and report any odd objects or behaviour.

Sources: Bangkok Post, The Phuket News

Related News: