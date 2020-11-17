9 Ways to Get a Younger Looking Neck Without Surgery

How many of you have a special skincare routine for the neck? Not just rub the excesses of your night cream on it, but have the planned process and selection of products. As polls showed, not so many women are concerned enough to fit procedures for a youthful neck into their schedules. But if you are among those who care and want to know more about how to prevent neck sagging, keep reading!

At which age does the turkey neck appear?

As most of you probably know, the neck is one of the firsts body parts to demonstrate hints of aging. Why?

The thing is that skin there is much thinner than everywhere else. It also has fewer oil glands, and that is the reason why it loses its elasticity in the first place. Add this to the fact that, while getting older, our muscle tone reduces, and here we have it – the neck is sagging approximately at the age of 40.

Of course, a lot of women nowadays are self-assured and encourage body positivity. They don’t seem to bother about neck wrinkles, sunlight that is sometimes harmful to your skin, etc. If you are one of them – great, women are beautiful at every age despite everything. However, if you want a younger-looking neck for as long as it’s possible – you should take proper care of it. And we are going to tell you about both home and salon procedures that you can use for it.

Can neck skin be tightened without surgery?

Some people tend to look for an easier and faster way everywhere: at home, at work, at everyday routine. And you can observe the same thing in beauty life: instead of working out, following a healthy diet, and sticking to the beauty routine, some women prefer to use doctor’s services and have surgery. If it helps get rid of turkey neck faster then why not? The thing is that not everyone has endurance, finances, or simply desire to have surgery. Does it mean that these women don’t have a choice and will have neck wrinkles anyway?

The answer is no.

There are plenty of ways to make your neck look younger. Starting from exercises, taking vitamins, and different beauty products that you can apply at home, ending with the procedures like using dermal fillers, Botox, ultherapy, and massages at beauty salons. Nowadays, there are a lot of options. That leads us to the next question…

How do I tighten my neck skin?

For those who are not fans of surgeries, let’s discuss different useful methods for getting a youthful neck. Here we have a few common advice, home procedures, and beauty salon services that you can use.

If talking about things that you can exclude or at least reduce in your life, here are some aspects:

Stop using a lot of perfume. There is alcohol in its composition. It dries your neck skin and makes it less elastic;

Keep your back straight. Bad posture can cause the neck sagging;

Don’t sunbathe often and use sunscreen when going out. Direct sunlight causes the appearance of neck wrinkles and pigment blemishes.

Okay, let’s say you heeded the advice above. What to do next? What procedures can you do at home to see that swan-like neck in the mirror?

Moisturizing your skin has to be regular. Apply the cream correctly. It’s important to rub the cream gently upwards. You can use your anti-aging cream or any other moisturizer;

Don’t forget about exercising. You should train your neck muscles to avoid neck sagging;

Include products rich in vitamin C and fatty acids in your diet. Vitamin C increases the formation of collagen and fatty acids nutrify your skin from inside. Consume such products as citrus, berries, tomatoes, fatty fish, nuts, avocado, etc.

And finally, if you are among those ladies who love to take care of themselves and visit beauty salons, the next procedures are definitely made for you:

Using the dermal fillers. They don’t require surgeries and will make your neck less wrinkled fast and effectively. Speaking about the brands, Belotero, Juvederm and Stylage are among the best ones;

Ultherapy. It uses ultrasound and is aimed at stimulating collagen production to lift and tighten loose skin;

Massage. Book the neck massage along with the facial. This procedure is not only helpful but also relaxing and calming.

Final word

As you read, it is possible to get rid of a turkey neck without scary doctors and surgery. Use our advice on a regular basis and you’ll see the result very fast. Don’t postpone self-care until tomorrow, start today. Let the world see that gorgeous swan-like neck!