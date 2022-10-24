4 Healthy Foods That Keep Your Brain Young

Healthy Foods list – Our bodies do not simply alter with time. a mind Age has an impact on cognitive processes as well. And, if you wish to slow the effects of aging, diet and foods can help.

Kieran F. Rajneesh, a neurologist at Ohio State University, Brain-Healthy Foods And the advantages your body gains from incorporating it into your normal diet.

You will learn which foods to add to your diet routine to increase cognitive abilities and strengthen brain function in the list below.

Fish

Fish is known for its many health benefits. Eating two or more servings per week of fish contributes to healthy brain development, as it contains substances that help rebuild myelin, the structure that protects the brain.

Adding fish to your weekly diet also helps improve memory and cognition in general, which is important when it comes to aging.

Nuts

Nuts are an essential oil seed to keep the brain healthy. This is due to a large amount of vitamin E and fatty acids present in this food.

In this way, regular consumption of walnuts helps repair brain damage and maintain good cognitive performance, increasing the critical and logical thinking of those who consume them.

The Fruit

Eating fresh fruits and vegetables is an important measure in repairing brain tissue and cell membranes that line the body. This occurs due to the activity found in foods rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, such as some fruits.

The presence of micronutrients and a large number of antioxidants make the fruit a great ally in repairing and restoring brain function over time.

Turmeric