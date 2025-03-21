Bloomberg Predicts Aggressive Rate Cuts By The Bank of Thailand

The Bank of Thailand, which has resisted lowering interest rates despite considerable political pressure, may soon need to adopt a more aggressive approach to easing monetary policy. Analysts suggest this shift might be necessary as the Thai economy shows signs of worsening.

Bloomberg predicts the central bank could implement up to 100 basis points in rate cuts over the next year. Meanwhile, Bank of America estimates a reduction of 75 basis points by 2026. Either scenario would make Thailand’s monetary easing the most significant among Southeast Asian nations.

According to Nomura Holdings economist Charnon Boonnuch, Thailand’s economic recovery has lagged behind others in the region, exposing it to rising global trade protectionism. Boonnuch noted that the Bank of Thailand seems increasingly worried about the country’s weakening growth outlook and has softened its resistance to further rate cuts.

The urgency stems from mounting economic pressures. Once bolstered by a thriving tourism sector, Thailand faces challenges such as the fallout from escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and the fading tourism boom.

Long-standing economic problems, including weak manufacturing, high household debt, and sluggish consumer spending, compound these issues. For over a decade, economic growth has averaged below 2%.

Many analysts expect the bank to announce its next rate cut in June, though some believe action could come as early as next month. While the central bank has already surprised markets with rate cuts in October and again last month, it has yet to fully embrace an easing cycle.

The market sentiment reflects this softer stance. Traders have priced in more rate cuts, with baht swaps indicating an additional 10 basis points of easing over the next year following a surprise cut on February 26.

This month, the Thai baht has been one of the stronger-performing currencies in Asia. Currently, the exchange rate stands at approximately 35 THB to 1 USD, though fluctuations are common based on market conditions.

Minutes from the central bank’s February meeting suggest a growing focus on economic risks. Policymakers indicated that the balance of risks now leans toward addressing weaker economic growth. Barclays economist Shreya Sodhani noted, “The minutes signal a clear shift towards a dovish stance. Growth is now the priority.”

The trade dispute between the U.S. and China has affected Thailand’s export sector. Analysts warn that cheaper Chinese goods redirected by tariffs could flood the Thai market, creating additional strain for local manufacturers struggling to compete.

The central bank estimates the trade conflict could shave up to 0.5 percentage points off GDP growth, which is forecast to be slightly above 2.5% for the year.

Domestically, the economy remains burdened by pandemic-related challenges. Many households and small businesses are drowning in debt, relying on savings as banks tighten lending. Government cash assistance has limited consumer spending, and sectors like real estate and automotive continue to face weak demand due to stricter lending conditions.

Bank of America’s Kai Wei Ang recently lowered Thailand’s GDP growth forecast 2023 from 2.6% to 2.3%, citing poor performance in durable goods consumption. “Spending on items like cars and homes remains subdued,” Ang explained.

The Thai government and central bank have introduced new measures to address these economic struggles. The Bank of Thailand recently eased mortgage rules, while the Finance Ministry plans to address non-performing loans, including consumer and credit card debt. However, officials argue that interest rate cuts, potentially bringing rates as low as 1%, could deliver broader economic relief.

After several rounds of cash aid, the government’s ability to stimulate growth through fiscal measures is limited. Public debt has reached 64% of GDP, nearing the 70% cap, reducing fiscal flexibility.

Oversea-Chinese Banking economist Lavanya Venkateswaran pointed out that most government policies have focused on short-term spending rather than tackling deeper structural issues holding back growth. “Additional rate cuts could provide some relief, particularly if financial conditions continue to tighten,” Venkateswaran said.

