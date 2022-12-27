Delta Air Lines Quietly Rolls Out New Features For Elite Passengers

(CTN News) – Numerous Delta Air Lines announced changes to their frequent flyer programs in 2022, and the majority of these changes did not meet the expectations of consumers.

It was reported today by Jason Aten, a tech columnist with Inc., that Delta Air Lines has implemented its online upgrade feature months ahead of schedule. It announced it in October, but this is months ahead of schedule.

The early rollout of the project

There have been some changes to Delta Air Lines’ frequent flyer program SkyMiles since it announced it two months ago. There were a lot of changes announced in recent days which were not very pleasing to customers.

However, one of them, which came into full fruition recently, will make Platinum and Diamond Medallion members’ lives a bit easier.

The majority of U.S. airlines offer their highest-status customers upgrades when they are available, regardless of their status.

Several certificates of upgrade were given to Delta, Platinum, and Diamond Medallion customers on a yearly basis. In spite of this, the airline has made it difficult for customers to use their upgrade certificates by calling Delta by phone.

In October, the airline announced that from 2023, customers would be able to use their upgrade certificates when booking online in order to utilize their upgrade certificates.

Since the launch of this feature, Delta’s elite passengers can now redeem their upgrade certificates online. This is as they have been able to do so since the end of last year.

In the past, Jason Aten mentioned that calling Delta Air Lines to use the certificates in order to use them was a horrible experience.

In addition, he pointed out that, more often than not, there were problems with the airlines issuing upgrades. In order to resolve the difficulties, multiple phone calls had to be made to the airline in order to resolve the issues.

As a result of Delta Air Lines actions, many of its passengers will surely breathe a sigh of relief.

This is because they have been able to follow through on their word earlier than expected.

If you spend more, you will get more

In October, Delta announced that passengers would be required to spend more to attain its high-level status in 2023. Specifically, to reach Gold, Platinum, or Diamond Medallion status, Delta Air Lines requires about a 33% increase in spending.

This increase means that to get Diamond Medallion status, customers will have to spend $20,000.

In spite of the fact that the Atlanta-based carrier warned that getting to higher tiers of status would be more difficult, it also added that the benefits its elite customers would receive would improve.

In the near future, Delta credit card holders will be able to use statement credits on qualifying Delta SkyMiles cards and will be able to award their status to another individual as of February 1, 2023.

SEE ALSO:

Southwest Airlines Meltdown In Denver, Declares Emergency

Thai Vietjet Receives New A320 for Network Expansion