Thailand Renovation Permits: When Approval Is Required

Last Updated on September 15, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

A renovation that looks simple can still require approval in Thailand if it changes the structure, adds floor area, alters the building’s use, or affects its form. Removing a load-bearing wall, extending a room, converting a home into a business, or demolishing part of a building can trigger requirements under the Building Control Act B.E. 2522 (1979).

The local authority handles applications, so the correct office depends on the property’s location. You may need to apply through a Bangkok district office, a municipality, or an Or Bor Tor, and local rules, documents, and review practices can vary. Ownership or an existing building permit doesn’t automatically make proposed work lawful, so verifying building permits for Thai property before work starts is a sensible step.

This guide explains which renovations usually need approval, where to apply, which documents are commonly requested, how long the process may take, and the risks of starting construction first. It also distinguishes a full permit from the limited notification route available under Section 39 bis.

Key Takeaways

Cosmetic work, such as painting or replacing fixtures, usually avoids approval when it doesn’t affect the structure or building use.

Structural changes, extensions, demolitions, roof alterations, and commercial conversions usually require a permit or qualifying Section 39 bis notification under Thailand’s Building Control Act B.E. 2522.

Apply to the local municipality, Or Bor Tor, or Bangkok district office responsible for the property, not a central national agency.

Confirm the correct route before hiring contractors, since Thailand building permit investigations show the risks of starting work without proper approval.

Building Permits for Renovations in Thailand: When Do You Need One?

Thailand’s Building Control Act B.E. 2522 can apply even when you call the project a renovation. In a controlled area, constructing, altering, relocating, or demolishing a building may require approval before work starts. The local authority decides whether the project needs a permit, a Section 39 bis notification, or no formal filing.

Structural changes, additions, and roof work usually need approval

An alteration can mean more than building a new structure. It may change the building’s shape, size, proportions, weight, floor area, or structural parts. Work involving foundations, columns, beams, load-bearing walls, slabs, floors, stairs, or roof structures therefore needs careful review.

An extension that adds floor area is commonly treated as permit-controlled work. Examples include a new room, enclosed terrace, larger kitchen, covered area that becomes enclosed space, or an additional floor. Roof replacement can also require approval when it changes the roof frame, adds weight, modifies the building’s form, or affects the supporting structure.

The often-cited 150-square-meter threshold is not a universal exemption. It generally relates to simplified documents for certain small residential buildings, rather than permission to carry out any renovation below that size. The full design, structural impact, location, and local rules still matter. Chiang Rai construction costs and permit requirements also shows why the responsible local office should review the plans before construction begins.

Changing a property’s use can trigger a separate approval

Turning a house into a shop, restaurant, office, guesthouse, or other commercial space can require approval even when the physical work seems limited. A change of use may affect fire safety, visitor access, parking, sanitation, waste handling, and zoning.

A renovation permit also doesn’t automatically authorize every business activity. You may still need separate operating licenses, health approvals, food permits, hotel registration, or other permissions.

Cosmetic repairs may be exempt, but don’t assume they are

Painting, tiling, replacing bathroom fixtures, updating cabinets, and changing finishes are commonly minor repairs when they leave the structure, floor area, openings, and building use unchanged. However, moving walls, cutting a slab, enlarging windows, changing doors, or making major plumbing or electrical alterations can change the analysis.

Before relying on an exemption, send the scope and drawings to the municipality, Bangkok district office, or Or Bor Tor. Written confirmation is safer than a contractor’s assumption, especially where the work touches the building frame or changes how people use the property.

Which Thai Office Issues a Renovation Permit?

Thailand does not have one national office that issues every renovation permit. The competent local authority handles the application for the property, using national building rules together with local requirements. The correct office depends on whether the site is in Bangkok, inside a municipality, or in a non-municipal area.

Bangkok applications usually go through the district office

In Bangkok, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) manages building control. In practice, most applicants start with the district office, or สำนักงานเขต, that covers the property. Its civil works or building control section can explain the required application route before you commission final drawings.

The district office is usually the practical place to ask about:

Application forms and supporting documents.

Architectural and structural drawings.

Application fees and payment procedures.

Site inspections and plan reviews.

Whether the work qualifies for a permit or a Section 39 bis notification.

The BMA’s central Office of Building Control may provide technical oversight, but property owners generally deal first with the relevant district office. Take the title deed, existing building documents, photographs, and a clear description of the proposed work when requesting guidance. Requirements can differ based on the building’s location, size, use, and structural changes.

Provincial permits go through the municipality or Or Bor Tor

Outside Bangkok, the property’s exact local jurisdiction controls the answer. A municipality, known as a thesaban, normally handles building applications inside its municipal boundary. In a provincial area outside a municipality, the responsible subdistrict administrative organization, or TAO, is commonly called an Or Bor Tor.

These offices apply the Building Control Act alongside local planning and safety requirements. The review may cover setbacks, road access, drainage, fire safety, building use, environmental conditions, and restrictions affecting the site. In some cases, another agency may also need to review land use or a specialized business activity.

For a property in Chiang Rai, start with the local municipality if the address falls inside a municipal boundary. If it sits outside one, contact the local Or Bor Tor. Chiang Rai local government responsibilities can help you identify which local body covers the address.

Confirm the jurisdiction before paying for final architectural or structural drawings. A short visit or written inquiry can prevent an application from going to the wrong office and help you budget for the correct documents.

How to Apply for a Thai Renovation Permit Without Delays

A smooth application starts before anyone removes a wall. Review the renovation scope, confirm the responsible local authority, prepare compliant drawings, and wait for written approval before construction begins. Local offices may apply different forms and document standards, so confirm the exact requirements before filing.

Documents the local authority may ask for

Prepare a complete application package, usually including:

The title deed or other proof of land rights. A Thai Chanote title verification can help confirm the registered owner and property details.

The owner’s identification card and house registration.

Written consent from the landowner if someone other than the owner applies.

A site plan showing the building, boundaries, access, and surrounding roads.

Floor plans, elevations, sections, and drawings that show the proposed renovation.

A written description of the work, specifications, and photographs of the existing building.

Structural calculations when the work affects foundations, beams, columns, slabs, load-bearing walls, or roof supports.

Architect or engineer signatures, license copies, and professional documents where the local office requires them.

Small residential projects may qualify for reduced drawings, but that depends on the building’s size, design, location, and structural impact. Ask the local office before assuming a simple drawing package will be accepted.

Why drawings and licensed professionals matter

The plans allow officials to check setbacks, building height, site access, drainage, fire safety, structural stability, and compliance with local building rules. They also show whether the proposed work matches the building’s approved use and surrounding conditions.

Start by submitting the commonly used Or.1, or Aor 1, application form for construction, alteration, or demolition. Depending on the project, the authority may issue an Or.2 permit, require an Or.5 change-of-use form, or request an Or.6 completion or occupation notification. Form names and requirements vary, so confirm the Thai labels locally. The Thai BOI construction permit guide describes a 45-day approval window, but missing documents and drawing revisions can extend the actual timeline.

A licensed architect or structural engineer may need to sign or stamp plans when the project affects structural elements or adds significant floor area. Don’t rely on a contractor’s verbal promise that plans are acceptable.

What happens after approval

Submit the application to the municipality, Or Bor Tor, or Bangkok district office. Respond promptly if officials request corrections, then wait for the written permit before work begins.

After approval, notify the authority before construction if required and provide the supervising contractor’s details and planned dates. Keep the permit, approved drawings, receipts, and correspondence on site. Build only what those drawings show, because changes to the footprint, height, structure, or use may require revised approval.

What Happens If You Renovate Without the Required Permit?

Renovating without approval can create legal, financial, and practical problems even when the work seems minor. Under Section 21 of Thailand’s Building Control Act, constructing, altering, or removing a building generally requires a permit or a valid Section 39 bis notification where available. The exact consequences depend on the project, local authority, and nature of the violation.

Stop-work orders and corrective work can cost more than a permit

A local official may order you to stop construction while the authority reviews the work, plans, and property records. You may then need to submit corrective drawings, arrange another inspection, or apply for approval after the work has already started.

If the renovation doesn’t comply with building rules, the owner may have to remove part of the work or rebuild it. For example, an unauthorized extension could require partial demolition, while a structural alteration might need engineering corrections before officials accept it. You may also pay for new plans, professional advice, inspections, storage, and contractor delays.

Section 21 violations can carry a fine and, depending on the circumstances, imprisonment. Some legal summaries also describe daily fines while the violation continues. However, the amount depends on the applicable provision and facts, so don’t assume one standard penalty applies to every renovation.

A contractor’s mistake doesn’t automatically protect the property owner. Authorities may still direct the owner to stop, correct, or remove unlawful work.

For that reason, include permit responsibility and compliance duties clearly in the building contract. Guidance on Thailand construction permits and costs can also help you identify related checks before work begins.

Unapproved changes can create problems when you sell or finance the property

The local authority’s approved plans may not match the building that physically exists. That gap can raise questions during a sale, mortgage application, valuation, insurance claim, transfer, or later renovation.

A buyer, lender, insurer, or conveyancer may request the building permit, approved drawings, completion documents, or evidence that an addition is lawful. The issue won’t automatically block every transaction, but it can delay closing, reduce confidence in the valuation, or require corrective work before approval.

Lenders may also treat undocumented floor area or altered structures differently from approved space. Insurers could ask whether the claimed damage involves an unapproved addition. A future buyer might request a price reduction to cover the cost of regularizing the property.

How to fix a renovation that has already started

Pause work on the disputed area first. Then photograph the current condition, save invoices and contracts, and collect every drawing, permit, message, and inspection record.

Next, contact the responsible municipality, Or Bor Tor, or Bangkok district office. Ask whether a retrospective application, revised permit, or corrective plan is available. A Thai architect, structural engineer, or property lawyer can help assess the work before you spend more money.

After-the-fact approval isn’t always available, particularly where the work violates setbacks, safety rules, structural requirements, or permitted use. Get professional advice before covering the work or continuing construction.

A Safer Renovation Plan for Homeowners and Foreign Property Buyers

A careful renovation plan starts with the local authority, not the contractor. Confirm the approval route, ownership documents, and design requirements before anyone orders materials or begins demolition.

Questions to ask the local office before hiring a contractor

Contact the municipality, Or Bor Tor, or Bangkok district office responsible for the property. Ask these questions in writing:

Is the property inside a controlled area or subject to special zoning, estate, coastal, heritage, or environmental rules?

Does this scope need a building permit, a Section 39 bis notification, or neither?

Which form applies, and who may submit it?

Which site plans, architectural drawings, structural calculations, and professional signatures are required?

What rules apply to setbacks, building height, road access, drainage, parking, fire safety, and the proposed use?

What are the review times, fees, inspection steps, and completion requirements?

Ask for the official’s name, department, and contact details. Keep written guidance, stamped copies, email replies, and Thai-language instructions whenever possible. The Building Control Act English translation can help you compare the authority’s instructions with the statutory framework, but the local office still decides how to process the project.

Foreign owners may also need help from the registered landowner, a Thai representative, or a local architect, engineer, or lawyer. Confirm the right to build before commissioning plans, especially when the house and land have different owners. For example, separate house ownership documents may matter when a foreign buyer holds a lease or another right over the land.

Build only from approved plans and keep a complete paper trail

Keep a project file containing the application, permit or notification, approved plans, owner consent, land documents, contractor details, professional licenses, inspection records, receipts, correspondence, and completion or occupation documents. If Section 39 bis applies, retain the signed plans, responsible architect and engineer details, supervision records, start date, and expiry date.

A clear file supports inspections, future repairs, resale, financing, and disputes. Verbal approval from a contractor, neighbor, or property manager cannot replace approval from the competent authority.

Before hiring, confirm that:

Cosmetic work is exempt, or obtain written confirmation.

Structural or area changes have approval unless the authority confirms otherwise.

Change of use or demolition has been discussed with the authority first.

The quote includes permit-related work and inspections.

The contract assigns responsibility for plans, filings, corrections, and inspections.

Frequently Asked Questions

These questions cover common issues that remain after identifying the correct Thai authority and permit route. Because local practice varies, confirm the answer with the office responsible for your property before work begins.

Do I need a permit to repaint or retile a Thai house?

Usually, no. Repainting walls, replacing floor tiles, changing cabinets, or replacing bathroom fixtures normally falls outside permit requirements when the work does not alter the structure, floor area, openings, or approved use.

However, removing a wall, cutting into a slab, enlarging a window, or changing significant plumbing and electrical systems may require review. Ask the local authority for written confirmation if the scope is unclear.

Is a permit required for adding a room or enclosing a terrace?

Yes, these projects commonly require approval because they add enclosed floor area or change the building’s footprint and form. Enclosing a terrace can also affect boundary distances, ventilation, drainage, structural loads, and fire safety.

The authority may require architectural drawings, structural calculations, and professional signatures. Do not rely on the project’s small size as an exemption, particularly if the addition changes a load-bearing element or sits close to a boundary.

Can a contractor apply for the permit on the owner’s behalf?

A contractor may handle the filing, but the owner usually remains the applicant or must provide written authorization. The local office may request the owner’s identification, house registration, proof of land rights, and signed consent.

For a company or juristic person, an authorized signatory may submit documents on its behalf. The BOI construction permit guidance lists identification and authorization documents that may be required.

How long does a building permit application usually take in Thailand?

The statutory review period is generally 45 days after the authority receives a complete application. The period can extend when officials request corrected drawings or additional documents, and the law allows limited extensions in some cases.

In practice, plan revisions and incomplete submissions can make the process longer. Some projects take 30 to 120 days, so allow extra time rather than scheduling demolition around the shortest estimate.

Can I apply for approval after renovation work has started?

You may be able to seek retrospective regularization if the completed work could have received approval before construction. Approval isn’t guaranteed, however, and the owner may need revised plans, inspections, extra fees, or corrective work.

If the structure violates setbacks, safety rules, or permitted use, the authority could require removal. Stop work on the disputed area and speak with the local office before covering the construction.

Does a renovation permit allow me to operate a business from the property?

No. A renovation permit authorizes approved construction or alteration work. It doesn’t automatically authorize commercial use, occupancy, food service, accommodation, signage, or employment of staff.

You may need separate business, health, fire, hotel, food, or foreign-business approvals. Before opening, check the property’s permitted use and review the legal steps for starting a business in Chiang Rai.