Thailand Fuel Prices Rise: Gasohol & Diesel Today

Last Updated on September 15, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

It is September 15, 2026, and drivers across Thailand are waking up to the latest pump prices. Fuel costs consistently impact daily life, commuting budgets, and the broader national economy in a massive way. Today, we have the most up-to-date retail figures for gasohol and diesel across all major stations. Keeping track of these numbers is absolutely essential for every smart motorist in the country.

Whether you commute to a local office or run a large transport business, knowing the current rates helps you budget better. Prices have shown some minor fluctuations recently due to global market changes and domestic energy policies. Let us break down exactly what you will pay at the pump today.

Key Takeaways

Standard Diesel B7 remains steady at 39.84 Baht per litre across major stations.

Gasohol 95 sits at 39.09 Baht per litre, while E20 offers savings at 34.09 Baht.

Global oil trends suggest local pump prices will likely remain stable in the short term.

Latest Gasohol Prices for September 15, 2026

Gasohol remains the absolute top choice for most passenger cars on Thai roads today. For drivers needing standard Gasohol 95, the price sits at 39.09 Baht per litre at PTT Station and Bangchak. If your vehicle runs perfectly on Gasohol 91, you will pay a slightly lower rate of 38.72 Baht per litre. This small difference can certainly add up over time for daily commuters.

Those with eco-friendly or flex-fuel vehicles can save even more by opting for higher ethanol blends. Gasohol E20 is currently priced at a very reasonable 34.09 Baht per litre. Meanwhile, the E85 blend remains the cheapest passenger vehicle option at just 30.03 Baht per litre. Choosing the right gasohol type can seriously cut down your weekly transport costs over time.

Premium gasohol grades are also available for drivers seeking maximum engine performance and cleaning agents. Premium Gasohol 95 will cost you around 49.29 Baht at major premium stations. These high-tier options offer special performance additives but come with a noticeably higher price tag. Everyday drivers rarely need these premium fuels, but car enthusiasts often prefer them.

Current Diesel Prices and Market Analysis

Diesel is truly the lifeblood of the Thai transport, agriculture, and logistics sectors. The government closely monitors these critical rates through the Energy Policy and Planning Office to prevent severe economic impacts. Today, standard Diesel B7 is priced at 39.84 Baht per litre at most standard retailers. Keeping diesel prices manageable helps control the cost of everyday consumer goods.

Commercial transport operators often use Diesel B20 to reduce their overall operating expenses. Today, Diesel B20 is widely available at a discounted rate of 34.84 Baht per litre. For high-performance trucks and luxury SUVs, Premium Diesel stands much higher at 49.25 Baht per litre. These structured price tiers help balance the specific needs of different commercial and private consumer groups.

Looking ahead, market projections suggest a welcome period of relative stability for local fuel costs. Global crude oil prices have settled slightly in recent weeks, which takes some pressure off Thailand’s State Oil Fund. This vital fund plays a major role in shielding local consumers from extreme global energy price shocks. Therefore, retail pump prices should not see any dramatic or painful spikes in the immediate future.

What Thai Drivers Should Expect Next

Industry experts believe that domestic fuel policies will remain focused on managing national inflation. The current subsidy structures for specific diesel blends are highly likely to stay in place. However, drivers should always stay informed, as international conflicts or supply chain issues can trigger sudden changes. Staying updated ensures you are never caught off guard by unexpected monthly fuel expenses.

To get the best overall value, consider using the various loyalty programs offered by major fuel retailers. Checking daily price updates online before taking a long provincial road trip is another highly effective habit. Many local energy apps now send instant notifications directly to your smartphone when prices are adjusted. Ultimately, understanding these ongoing pricing trends empowers you to make much better financial choices at the pump.

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