George Wendt, Cheers’ Beloved Norm Peterson, Dies at 76

George Wendt, best known for playing the lovable bar regular Norm Peterson on all 11 seasons of NBC’s Cheers, died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. He was 76. His family shared the news through The Agency Group, describing Wendt as a caring family man, trusted friend, and confidant.

Wendt’s death came 32 years after the Cheers finale, a date that now holds even more meaning for fans of the series and anyone touched by his gentle humour and warmth on screen. For more than a decade, George Wendt played Norm Peterson, the laid-back accountant whose arrival at the Boston bar always sparked a welcoming shout of “Norm!” from staff and patrons.

Sitting on his usual stool, Norm became a symbol of the everyday guy—quick with a joke, loyal, and often found dodging his wife Vera’s calls. His witty remarks, known as “Normisms,” became a highlight of the show. Classic lines like “It’s a dog-eat-dog world, and I’m wearing Milk-Bone underwear” won over viewers everywhere.

Wendt’s take on Norm showed how simple expressions and perfectly timed jokes can leave a big impression. He appeared in every episode, showing just how important he was to the show’s heart. His partnership with actors like Ted Danson (Sam Malone) and John Ratzenberger (Cliff Clavin) led to some of the series’ most memorable moments, blending sharp wit with real affection.

Norm’s charm reached beyond television. Fans shared favourite “Normisms” on platforms like X, keeping his spirit alive even years after the show ended. One fan summed up the feeling: “We will miss you Normy! Actor George Wendt has died. Cheers was part of being a Gen Xer.” Norm’s appeal came from his honesty—he was the friend everyone wanted at their local bar, always there with a laugh or a supportive word.

A Career with Range and Longevity

Born in Chicago on October 17, 1948, George Wendt studied at Campion High School and the University of Notre Dame. He started out in Chicago’s theatre scene, sharpening his comedy skills with Second City. That background shaped the relaxed and genuine style he brought to television.

Wendt earned six straight Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series from 1984 to 1989. Although he never took home the trophy, the nominations reflected just how much his work mattered. Norm lived on in cameos across other shows, appearing in St. Elsewhere, The Tortellis, The Simpsons, Wings, Frasier, and Family Guy, showing how much viewers and creators loved the character.

But Wendt’s work went far beyond Cheers. He had roles in movies like Fletch, House, and Forever Young, usually playing characters who felt familiar and easy to root for.

On TV, he dropped by series such as Seinfeld, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Modern Family, showing his comfort with any style of comedy. His dramatic side came through in TV movies like The Ratings Game. Wendt also worked on Broadway in productions like Art and Hairspray, always bringing his unique mix of timing and heart to the stage.

Colleagues and fans alike recognized Wendt’s gift for making scenes shine, even without many lines. That ability made him a welcome presence in both film and television.

How Fans Remembered Norm Peterson

After Wendt’s death, tributes poured in from fans sharing their favourite Norm moments, quoting his lines, and recalling Cheers as a part of their lives. One fan wrote, “Cheers was part of being a Gen Xer,” capturing how the show helped define a generation. Norm’s story worked for so many because he felt real and relatable—a regular guy facing everyday struggles with humour and grace. His signature entrances, always met with a lively “Norm!” from everyone in the bar, became a tradition mimicked in pubs across North America.

Wendt understood the impact of his character. In a 2023 interview, he reflected on the Cheers finale: “Norm was the guy everyone wanted to hang out with. I was lucky to play him.” That down-to-earth attitude matched the qualities fans saw in both Wendt and Norm.

News of Wendt’s passing sparked an outpouring of memories and kind words from his Cheers co-stars and others in Hollywood. Ted Danson (Sam Malone) told The Hollywood Reporter, “He was a true craftsman—humble, hilarious, and full of heart. What you saw on screen was who he was in real life.” John Ratzenberger (Cliff Clavin) posted on X: “George was the heart of our Cheers family. His laugh could light up a room, and his kindness made every day on set better.” Kelsey Grammer (Frasier Crane) added, “George brought Norm to life in a way no one else could. He was a joy to work with and a friend to all.”

Other cast members, including Rhea Perlman and Woody Harrelson, shared similar thoughts. Perlman said, “Even in a short appearance, he brought the humour. It was an honour to have worked with him.” Hollywood figures such as John Lithgow and Ron Howard also praised Wendt for the energy and warmth he brought to every project.

Remembering George Wendt

George Wendt’s passing at 76 leaves a space in television and comedy that will not be easily filled. His six Emmy nominations, countless appearances, and the steady love from fans reflect a career built on talent and kindness. As the face of Cheers, he helped shape a show that still touches viewers today.

He is survived by his wife, Bernadette Birkett, and their three children. His family’s message highlighted his loyalty and warmth at home, qualities he shared with his most famous character. As fans across the world toast to Norm Peterson, they celebrate not only a fictional friend but also an actor whose humour and compassion will live on.

To borrow a favourite Normism, “It’s a great life if you don’t weaken.” George Wendt always stayed strong.

