Lise Bourdin Dies at 99: French Model and Actress From “Love in the Afternoon”

Lise Bourdin, a French model and actress who worked with some of the biggest stars in classic cinema, has died at the age of 99.

Her family said she passed away at her home in Labastide-d’Armagnac, France, just two days before her 100th birthday.

Lise Bourdin is best known for her role in Love in the Afternoon, a romantic comedy directed by Billy Wilder and starring Gary Cooper and Audrey Hepburn.

From Small Town Girl to Famous Model

Lise Bourdin was born on November 30, 1925, in Néris-les-Bains, a small town in central France.

Her life changed when she was spotted at a train station in Paris by the brother of the owner of Claudine magazine. He thought she had a special look and urged her to meet a photographer.

Her first magazine cover was published right away. After that, her career in modeling took off.

She appeared on the covers and pages of major magazines like:

Marie-Claire

Noir et Blanc

Harper’s Bazaar

In July 1946, she was featured in Life magazine, which described her as a young woman with a “fresh country look” and a rising star in Paris.

During a visit to New York in 1948, she was promoted as “the most photographed girl in France,” a big title at the time.

Moving From Modeling to Movies

After becoming a successful model, Lise Bourdin moved into acting in the early 1950s. Her first notable role was in the 1953 film Les Enfants de l’amour, directed by Léonide Moguy.

During the 1954 Cannes Film Festival, she was photographed around town with Hollywood star Robert Mitchum. That helped her image as a glamorous European actress.

Over the next few years, she worked with famous actors and directors across Europe. Some of her key films included:

The River Girl (1954), where she appeared alongside Sophia Loren

It Happens in Roma (1955), with Linda Darnell and Italian legend Vittorio De Sica

Dishonorable Discharge (1957), where she played a stressed fashion editor opposite Eddie Constantine

Her Role in Love in the Afternoon

One of Lise Bourdin’s most notable roles was in Love in the Afternoon (1957).

The movie was directed by Billy Wilder, one of Hollywood's most respected filmmakers. He later made classics like Some Like It Hot and The Apartment.

In Love in the Afternoon, Bourdin played one of the many glamorous women involved with Frank Flannigan, a rich American playboy played by Gary Cooper. The film also starred Audrey Hepburn and Maurice Chevalier.

The story follows a young woman, Ariane (Hepburn), who becomes fascinated by Flannigan and pretends to be more experienced and worldly than she really is.

Interestingly, the movie did not do very well in the United States. Some people thought audiences did not believe the romance between the much younger Hepburn and the older Cooper.

However, in Europe, the movie was a big success. It was released under the title Ariane, using the name of Hepburn’s character.

Leaving the Film World

Lise Bourdin’s acting career was quite short. By the late 1950s, she decided to step away from movies.

Her final films came out in 1959:

Quai des illusions, with French actress Gaby Morlay

The Last Blitzkrieg, an American war film featuring Van Johnson, Dick York, and Larry Storch

In later interviews, Bourdin said that the press was often hard on her, and she wanted a private life away from the entertainment world. She felt she would never have the career she truly deserved, so she chose to stop acting.

Her decision shows a side of show business that many fans do not always see: the pressure, criticism, and desire for a normal life outside the spotlight.

Love and Life Away From the Camera

Bourdin’s personal life was just as interesting as her career, though she kept it fairly private.

She married only once, very briefly, to a Brazilian industrialist named Roberto Seabra. The marriage did not last long.

Later, she began a long relationship with Raymond Marcellin, who once served as the Interior Minister of France. Their relationship lasted about 30 years, until his death in 2004.

In her later years, Bourdin lived quietly in Labastide-d’Armagnac in southwestern France, far from the film sets, photo studios, and red carpets of her youth.

A Legacy of Style and Quiet Strength

Lise Bourdin may not be as famous today as Audrey Hepburn or Sophia Loren, but she played a real part in European cinema and fashion after World War II.

She was:

A leading model featured in top magazines

A working actress who acted with major stars across France, Italy, and the U.S.

A woman who chose her own path, even when that meant leaving the spotlight behind

Her story is a reminder that not every star wants a lifelong career on camera. Some choose peace, privacy, and personal freedom over constant fame.

