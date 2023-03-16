Horror Movie “Hoon Payon” Gets 20+ Censorship Rating in Thailand

A new Thai horror moive, “Hoon Payon,” was halted by Thailand’s Film Censorship Board after censors reportedly objected to scenes involving a novice monk. On March 7, the film had a successful world premiere screening at a gala in Bangkok.

Censors have since intervened, requiring five scenes to be cut and imposing a 20+ rating on the Five Star Production film.

The rating requires viewers to be 20 or older, excluding the film’s key teenage demographic, and it requires cinema operators to check all patrons’ ID cards.

The plot of the horror movie revolves around a man who travels to a border village where his brother, a novice Buddhist monk, is accused of murder. As the bodies continue to pile up, the man questions the villagers’ blind faith in a supposedly protective doll or mannequin.

Offending scenes include the fictional monk engaging in heated arguments and the embrace of an older woman, who may or may not be his mother.

“Cinema operators have told us that they do not understand this ’20+’ rating and have asked us to appeal against it. “We’ve already made the changes and filed our appeal,” a spokesman for Five Star, Thailand’s oldest film studio, told Variety.

“This horror movie had been widely licensed, and distributors in 13 territories had scheduled simultaneous releases.

They have postponed the release until we have a new release date. “Hopefully soon,” the spokesman said.

The Thai Film Directors Association also condemned the de facto ban, claiming that such actions violate people’s rights and harm the film industry. The organization called for reform of the Film Law, which gives bureaucrats such significant power over what people watch, in a Facebook post.

While Buddhism is not legally defined as the country’s official religion, Thai authorities have repeatedly targeted films and television shows that depict monks behaving in less than saintly ways.

The 2006 film “Syndromes and a Century,” directed by Apichatpong Weerasethakul, was previously banned for depicting a fictional monk playing a guitar and a scene in which two doctors kissed.

The TV show “Thi Baan” was censored in 2018 because of a scene in which a Buddhist monk weeps over the death of a former girlfriend.

The axis between authority, Buddhism, and the monarchy is at the heart of the country’s conservative political bedrock and appears impenetrable.

However, Thai censorship is selective — there are real-life Thai monks with TikTok accounts, as well as others who preside over fabulously wealthy temples while avoiding criticism — and film censorship is inconsistent.

“Pee Nak,” “Pee Nak 2,” “Pee Nak 3,” “Still,” and “Ghost Ship” director Phontharis Chotkijsadarsopon, screenwriter Adirek Phothong, and Five Star have all previously delivered a string of films in the same genre.

“We don’t understand the 20+ rating, nor why this specific film was targeted,” Five Star said.

Netflix Original thriller “Hunger”

In other entertainment news, a new Thai horror movie thriller akin to Searchlight Pictures has been released. The Menu will be available on Netflix in April 2023. We have all the information you need about Hunger, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Hunger is a new Thai Netflix Original thriller directed by Dom Sitisiri Mongkolsiri and written by Lek Kongdej Jaturanrasamee.

When will The Hunger Games be released?

Hunger will be available on Netflix on Monday, April 10th, 2023, thanks to the release of the trailer.

Aoy, a woman in her twenties, manages her family’s local stir-fried noodles restaurant in Bangkok’s old quarter. One day, she receives an invitation to leave the family business and join team ‘Hunger,’ Thailand’s number one luxury Chef’s table team led by the famously inventive, but notoriously nasty, Chef Paul.

Aokbab Aoy is played by Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying. Aokbab will make her Netflix debut with Hunger. She has appeared in Thai films such as Faces of Anne, Die Tomorrow, and Happy Old Year in addition to Netflix.

Chef Paul is played by Peter Nopachai Chaiyanam. Peter, like his co-star, has yet to appear in a Netflix film and will make his debut in Hunger.

Gunn Svasti Na Ayudhya has been cast in the lead role of an unnamed film. In Hunger, Gunn will make his Netflix debut. He is best known for his role in the Thai drama Yutthakan Salat No.

Aim Bhumibhat Thavornsiri will play an unnamed supporting character. Aim is the only cast member who has appeared in a Netflix Original, having previously appeared in the Thai thriller Deep.

Details on the Hunger Games production are scarce, but we can confirm that filming must have occurred in late 2022, as post-production was not confirmed until January 14th, 2023.

Bangkok, Thailand, was the location for the filming.