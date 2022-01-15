Cryptocurrency
Dogecoin Surges After Musk Says Tesla to Accept Cryptocurrency
Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2022
The vocal proponent of cryptocurrencies, Musk, has heavily influenced the prices of dogecoin and bitcoin. At one point, Musk said the company would accept bitcoin for the purchase of its cars before dropping the idea.
Rush to buy Dogecoin
Tesla’s merchandise, which includes the recently launched “Cyberwhistle” and “Cyberquad for Kids”, is a big hit with the company’s fans and usually sells out within a few hours of being listed.
The news that goods for Doge are selling out even faster than dollars is a positive indication of crypto’s continued penetration of corporate culture,” said Alex Kuptsikevich, senior financial analyst at FxPro.
As a result of Musk’s tweets on Dogecoin, including the one where he called it the “people’s crypto”, the once-obscure digital currency has become a speculator’s dream. The token’s price surged by about 4,000% in 2021.
Tesla disclosed last year it had bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin, and Musk has also indicated he owns some bitcoins and Dogecoins.
Tesla faces intense competition from legacy automakers, including Ford, as well as startups, including Rivian Automotive.
Cybertruck production will begin in the first quarter of 2023, a year later than expected, Tesla announced, Reuters reported.
People Also Read
Dogecoin Surges After Musk Says Tesla to Accept Cryptocurrency
Get To Know About Some Top-Rated Tips For Securing Your Digital Wallet- Stay Focused!
Know About Some Ultimate Bitcoin Tips That Will Help You Sustain Yourself In The Bitcoin Market For An Extended Period!
What Is Blockchain Technology? – Know About The Benefits Of This Technology!