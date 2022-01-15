Dogecoin Surges After Musk Says Tesla to Accept Cryptocurrency

Dogecoin’s price increased more than 15% on Friday after Elon Musk announced Tesla would accept the cryptocurrency as payment for merchandise.

Musk’s five-word tweet — “Tesla merch can be purchased with Dogecoin” — has racked up more than 270,000 likes on the platform and sparked a spirited debate in the comments section.

Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2022

Following Musk’s announcement that Tesla would test out Dogecoin as a payment option in a month, Dogecoin prices rose 14%.

With more than 70 million followers on Twitter, the billionaire is known for publicly expressing his opinions, often in ways that land him in court or in hot water with the Securities and Exchange Commission.