Published

3 days ago

Thailand’s immigration has extradited a Japanese man suspected of scamming a Japanese citizen over the phone from his base on Bangkok, where he was detained last week by Thailand’s immigration officials.

The arrest of Daisuke Ogawa, 49, is the latest in a string of instances involving scammer groups targeting Japanese victims from Southeast Asia. Ogawa arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday after being extradited from Thailand.

According to the sources, Ogawa is accused of scamming a man in his 70s in Gifu Prefecture in September by offering fake information over the phone and deceiving him into sending a cash card via postal mail.

Ogawa’s involvement in the conspiracy, according to the police, was to make the initial phone calls in the scam.

Ogawa was one of two Japanese nationals arrested by Thai authorities on November 8 for their alleged involvement in a phone scam targeting Japanese citizens. The two other people detained were Taiwanese.

The four men allegedly pretended to be bank employees or police officers in order to dupe people in Japan into moving money to certain bank accounts, including making false statements about indebtedness.

In another example, 25 Japanese citizens were apprehended in Japan after being extradited from Cambodia, where they were running a similar phone fraud operation.

Phone Scams in Thailand

Whoscall Thailand Annual Report 2022 discloses a 165% spike in scam calls and the disclosure of over 13 million Thai mobile phone numbers. Scam efforts increased to 17 million last year, with 7 out of 10 Thai texts being either scam or spam, and up to 45% of Thai phone numbers being exposed.

Phone scams can take various forms, and it’s important to be vigilant to protect yourself from falling victim to fraudulent activities. While I don’t have specific information about current phone scams in Thailand as my knowledge cutoff is in January 2022, I can provide you with some general advice on how to avoid phone scams:

  1. Be Skeptical of Unsolicited Calls: If you receive a call from an unknown number, especially if it’s unsolicited, be cautious. Scammers often use tactics like pretending to be from a bank, government agency, or a well-known company.
  2. Verify Caller Information: If someone claims to be from a legitimate organization, ask for their name and a call-back number. Look up the official contact information for that organization separately and verify the caller’s identity before providing any personal information.
  3. Avoid Giving Personal Information: Be wary of calls requesting personal or financial information. Legitimate organizations typically do not ask for sensitive information over the phone.
  4. Use Caller ID: Check the caller ID, but keep in mind that scammers can use technology to manipulate the displayed number. If you’re unsure, hang up and contact the organization directly using a trusted phone number.
  5. Beware of Urgency or Threats: Scammers often create a sense of urgency or use threats to pressure you into providing information or taking immediate action. Be cautious if the caller insists on quick decisions.
  6. Educate Yourself: Stay informed about common scams and tactics used by scammers. Being aware of potential threats can help you recognize and avoid them.
  7. Install Call Blocking Apps: Consider using call blocking apps that can help filter out potential scam calls. These apps often use databases of known scam numbers to identify and block suspicious calls.
  8. Report Suspicious Calls: If you receive a call that you believe to be a scam, report it to the appropriate authorities in your country. This can help prevent others from falling victim to the same scam.

Remember that scammers can adapt their tactics, so staying informed and using caution when dealing with unknown callers is crucial. If you have specific concerns about phone scams in Thailand, you may want to check with local authorities or consumer protection agencies for the latest information and advice.
