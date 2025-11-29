Crime

Police Arrest Shan Men Transporting 8 Million Meth Pills

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
Police Arrest Shan Nationals

CHIANG RAI – Investigators from Chiang Saen Police Station arrested two Shan hilltribe men accused of trafficking more than 8 million methamphetamine pills along the Mekong border.

The pair tried to speed through a checkpoint, abandoned their vehicle in the night, then ran off, but officers caught one suspect right away and tracked down the other a few hours later. They admitted they had been hired by a Myanmar-based financier to drive the drugs to a waiting location.

On Friday, Pol Maj Gen Manop Senakun, Chiang Rai Provincial Police Commander, and Pol Col Anuphan Kantharat, Superintendent of Chiang Saen Police Station, ordered an investigative team to locate and arrest Mr Saengtui, 30, a Shan man living in Wiang subdistrict, Chiang Saen district.

Police had received intelligence that a drug trafficking network planned to move a huge shipment of methamphetamine along border roads close to the Thai-Lao PDR and Thai-Myanmar frontiers, near the Mekong and Ruak rivers in the Golden Triangle area, before sending it further into the country.

Police Arrest Shan Nationals

Officers went out to patrol and monitor the route until they spotted a grey Mitsubishi Pajero sport utility vehicle with Chiang Mai plates on Highway 1090, running along the border, at about 9.10 pm on Friday.

Since the vehicle matched the description they had been given, officers signalled for it to stop for inspection. Instead, the driver accelerated and drove straight past the Golden Triangle public service point near Ban Sop Ruak, Village 1, Wiang subdistrict, Chiang Saen.

Police followed and soon found the vehicle abandoned on the roadside. Behind the wheel was Mr Saengtui, and with him was Mr Chai, 47, who holds a foreign identification card and also lives in Wiang subdistrict.

As officers approached to search the vehicle, both men suddenly opened the doors and ran off. Police managed to arrest Mr Chai at the scene, but Mr Saengtui escaped into the darkness.

The team then split their forces, some securing the arrested suspect while others searched the vehicle. Inside, they found the seats removed and the cabin packed with 32 straw sacks stacked on top of each other.

Police Arrest Shan Nationals

When they opened the bags, they discovered they were full of methamphetamine pills, about 250,000 tablets in each sack, for a total of 8,110,000 pills. Officers detained Mr Chai and continued the hunt for his accomplice.

At around 1.40 am on 28 November, police successfully tracked down and arrested Mr Saengtui as well. Both suspects, along with the seized vehicle and all the drugs, were taken to Chiang Saen Police Station and handed over to Pol Lt Col Mongkol Sutenan, Deputy Inspector (Investigation), for legal action and further investigation into the wider network.

In initial questioning, one of the suspects confessed that a Myanmar national known as Mr Hong had contacted them and arranged for them to collect the vehicle used in the crime at a Bangchak petrol station in Ban Ku Tao, Village 3, Yonok subdistrict, Chiang Saen.

From there, they were told to drive to Ban Wang Lao, Village 4, Wiang subdistrict, where the sacks of drugs were loaded into the car. Their job was to take the shipment to another recipient. They claimed they had not yet been told the final drop-off point before police intercepted and arrested them.

Relaped News:

Police Bust Hay Truck Diver Transporting 500 Kg of Crystal Meth

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Skyflyers, Asiatique The Riverfront Destination Skyflyers: Wings of Garudapterus Takes Flight at Asiatique Riverfront Destination
Next Article Greenbus Launch the First Electric Bus Fleet Greenbus Launch the First EV Bus Fleet in Northern Thailand

SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Police Arrest 15 Chinese KK-Park Scammers
Police Arrest 15 Chinese Scammers Hiding Out in Bangkok Condo
Crime
Southern Thailand Flooding Death Toll Rises to 145 as Cleanup Begins
News
Greenbus Launch the First Electric Bus Fleet
Greenbus Launch the First EV Bus Fleet in Northern Thailand
Environment
Skyflyers, Asiatique The Riverfront Destination
Skyflyers: Wings of Garudapterus Takes Flight at Asiatique Riverfront Destination
Destinations

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App