Skyflyers: Wings of Garudapterus Takes Flight at Asiatique Riverfront Destination

BANGKOK – Asset World Corporation (AWC), Thailand’s leading integrated lifestyle real estate group, has introduced Skyflyers: Wings of Garudapterus, a new riverfront attraction at Asiatique The Riverfront Destination. This experience invites families, tourists, and local visitors to step into a playful, imaginative world that brings prehistoric Thailand to life.

Soaring to a height of a 36-storey building, Skyflyers is the tallest giant swing ride in the Asia-Pacific region and Thailand’s first attraction based on a prehistoric species discovered and officially named in the country. The ride is themed around Garudapterus, the first pterosaur ever identified in Southeast Asia. Designed as an exploratory journey, Skyflyers combines scientific storytelling, hands-on learning, and immersive themed spaces in a fresh, modern way.

From scientific discovery to family adventure

Skyflyers draws inspiration from Garudapterus, a newly identified pterosaur species discovered by Thai palaeontologists earlier this year. The project transforms an important scientific discovery into a dynamic, engaging experience that families can enjoy together.

The name “Garudapterus” means “wings of Garuda”. Garuda represents power, courage, and immortality, and holds a special place in Thai culture as a symbol of grace, national identity, and auspicious strength.

Through immersive design that draws from Thai palaeontological landscapes, such as canyons, ancient earth, nesting grounds, oasis forests, and fossil footprints, Skyflyers creates a rich, visual setting that sparks curiosity in both children and adults. The creative concept was developed with educational and scientific input from the Palaeontological Research and Education Centre at Mahasarakham University, the institution behind this major palaeontological milestone.

A playful prehistoric journey from ground to sky

Guests start their experience in a prehistoric-style ticket lounge, designed to feel like an excavation site. The space features sediment-like textures and fossil chambers created in collaboration with the Department of Mineral Resources.

From there, families move into the Garudapterus Hatchery, an interactive and imaginative zone for children. Kids scan their “egg ticket” to see their own Garudapterus hatchling appear on screen, then give their prehistoric companion a name. Supported by artwork, animations, and the reveal of a Birth Certificate, the hatchery uses play-based learning to introduce children to evolution, fossil study, and scientific imagination simply and engagingly.

The journey continues up a mining-shaft-inspired staircase that leads to the Observatory Platform. Along the way, guests find photo spots that highlight both the natural setting and the prehistoric narrative. The area also offers themed seating and food-and-drink options, so visitors can relax, take photos, or enjoy the view whether they ride Skyflyers or simply soak in the atmosphere.

Turning Asiatique into a global riverside destination

This landmark project supports AWC’s vision to grow Asiatique into a Global Riverside Destination, where creativity, discovery, art, culture, and entertainment come together to deliver world-class experiences rooted in Thai identity.

Mr Michael Hariz, Chief Commercial Officer of Asset World Corporation (AWC), shared that Skyflyers: Wings of Garudapterus marks an important step in Asiatique’s journey into a truly world-class riverside destination. By celebrating the discovery of a newly identified prehistoric species by Thai palaeontologists and turning it into a fully immersive attraction, AWC is not only launching an international-standard experience but also shining a light on Thailand’s scientific achievements and rich heritage for a global audience.

He noted that the project reflects AWC’s long-term focus on creating inspiring, educational, and future-ready destinations that deliver meaningful value, support Thailand’s tourism ecosystem, and contribute to a better future for everyone.

Skyflyers reflects AWC’s Sustainable Growth-Led Strategy by adding a long-lasting experiential landmark that lifts the overall value of Asiatique and supports Thailand’s sustainable tourism ecosystem. The attraction blends learning, top-tier entertainment, and family-friendly fun to create shared experiences that bring visitors together.

Built with world-class safety and engineering

Safety and reliability sit at the heart of Skyflyers. The attraction is manufactured in Austria by Funtime, a globally respected amusement-ride company known for iconic attractions around the world. The ride follows strict engineering standards and TÜV-certified safety processes, supported by decades of experience in ride design, construction, and installation.

With operations in more than 25 countries and a strong track record for safety and innovation, Funtime reinforces AWC’s commitment to world-class safety standards and operational excellence.

Mr Hariz added that Skyflyers is set to become one of Bangkok’s most recognisable attractions and a new source of national pride. By pairing advanced engineering with meaningful storytelling and engaging educational content, AWC is creating a new-generation tourism experience that meets the rising expectations of international and local travellers.

A major new chapter for Asiatique

The story-driven Skyflyers experience adds over 20,000 square metres of new development to Asiatique The Riverfront Destination this year. This striking landmark represents the first phase of the Asiatique District development, which has a project value of over THB 2 billion.

AWC remains focused on developing destinations that deepen visitor engagement and create lasting memories for guests from around the world, as they discover Bangkok’s riverside from the sky.

AWC is committed to offering meaningful family experiences through ongoing development of learning-led, entertainment-driven content. Skyflyers builds on the success of Jurassic World: The Experience, a global collaboration between AWC, NEON, and Universal Destinations & Experiences that brings a world-class immersive dinosaur adventure to Thailand.

The new attraction also complements Hatch Dome, a sustainability-focused learning space designed under AWC’s Lifestyle Destination model. Together, these experiences highlight AWC’s ambition to blend enjoyment, knowledge, and long-term value for visitors of every age.

Within this ecosystem, The Gallery: Art of Giving, Giving Art operates as a social-enterprise platform at Hatch Dome. It showcases dinosaur-themed crafts inspired by Garudapterus, all handmade by local communities, which reflects AWC’s broader vision of Building a Better Future for All.

Opening date, tickets, and combo experiences

Skyflyers: Wings of Garudapterus will officially open on 29 November 2025, bringing a new world-class riverside experience to Asiatique The Riverfront Destination and extending its sustainability-led edutainment journey.

The attraction will welcome guests daily from 14.00 to 22.00, with tickets priced at THB 320 per ride. Visitors can also choose the “Soar & Roar Combo Pass”, a bundled package that includes access to Jurassic World: The Experience and Skyflyers. Combo passes start from THB 999.

Tickets and reservations are available in-store and online at skyflyersbkk-online.globaltix.com.

