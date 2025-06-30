Monk in Phuket Fatally Shoots a Fellow Monk Over Alleged Bullying

PHUKET – A shocking incident unfolded early morning at a well-known temple in central Phuket, where a monk shot and killed another monk in the temple bathroom. The accused claimed he acted after repeated bullying.

At around 5:42 am on 29 June, police at Phuket City Police Station were alerted by Vachira Phuket Hospital about a shooting at Khao Rang Temple in Talat Yai in Phuket. Officers, forensic experts and rescue workers went to the scene.

Inside the temple bathroom, they found the body of Phra Niwat Saetkit, 36, with gunshot wounds to his neck, right arm and chest. He was lying on his side, wearing saffron robes. Four .38 calibre bullet casings and one bullet were found nearby.

Investigators collected evidence and sent the body to the hospital for further examination.

Police quickly detained Phra Jaruek Sinpan, 47, along with a .38 calibre Smith & Wesson revolver loaded with six bullets. Officers also found 14 more rounds and a black holster in his quarters. He was arrested at the temple, defrocked and taken to the station for questioning.

According to police, both monks belonged to the same temple. The suspect told investigators he had suffered ongoing mistreatment from the victim. On the morning of the incident, the victim went into the bathroom without locking the door and was playing loud music on his phone.

The suspect said he entered with a gun and fired four shots, killing the victim. He then reloaded the weapon, hid it in his room, and was later arrested by police. The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect faces criminal charges.

Buddhist monks in Thailand have sometimes been involved in violent events, though these cases are rare. In recent years, violence against monks has become part of the ongoing unrest in southern Thailand.

Since 2004, at least 23 monks and young novices have lost their lives, often while collecting alms in public. Ethnic Malay Muslim fighters have targeted them, with one of the most recent cases in April 2025 in Songkhla province, where a 16-year-old novice was killed.

These incidents stand out because Thai Buddhism is usually linked with peace, and monks hold great respect as spiritual leaders. Yet, these events show that conflicts, whether personal or linked to ethnic and religious divides, can disrupt the usual image of calm within the monastic community.

