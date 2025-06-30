Hong Kong’s Democracy Fades as LSD Party Disbands Under Beijing’s Pressure

HONG KONG – The last major pro-democracy group, the League of Social Democrats (LSD), in Hong Kong has announced its closure on 29 June 2025, blaming what it called overwhelming political pressure from Beijing.

This decision follows the dissolution of other key opposition parties in the last two years, leaving little organised democratic resistance in the city as it nears the 28th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule. The move shows how Hong Kong’s once-strong opposition has almost disappeared, raising tough questions about its future as a semi-autonomous city.

Formed in 2006, the LSD became known for its outspoken actions. Members once threw bananas and eggs to protest government favouritism toward big business. Though smaller than the Democratic Party and Civic Party, the LSD kept up a visible presence, supporting working-class residents and standing against growing political control.

At a press event, party chair Chan Po-ying said the group decided to close after “careful thought” as the risks for members had become too great. Chan, holding back tears, led her colleagues in one last round of protest chants.

National Security Law

The group’s closure comes after a tough government crackdown that began when Beijing introduced the National Security Law in June 2020. This law, put in place after huge protests in 2019, punishes crimes like secession and subversion with up to life in prison.

By July 2023, more than 260 people, including leading activists and journalists, had been arrested under the law. Major media outlets such as Apple Daily shut down after the founder Jimmy Lai’s arrest. Other civil groups have also closed, and even basic services like banking have become hard for groups like the LSD.

In March 2024, the local legislature, loyal to Beijing, passed Article 23 to reinforce the National Security Law. This new law targets crimes such as treason and sedition, squeezing free speech and assembly even further. Critics say Article 23 locks in Beijing’s control and strips away the freedoms once promised under “one country, two systems.”

That slogan, meant to protect Hong Kong’s rights and way of life for 50 years after the 1997 handover, now seems a thing of the past. Chan Po-ying stated, “One country, two systems has already become one country, one system.”

Democracy in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s push for democracy goes back decades, with the 2014 Umbrella Movement marking a turning point. Protests broke out after Beijing blocked free elections for Hong Kong’s top leader. For 79 days, crowds occupied streets, using umbrellas against police tear gas.

Figures like Joshua Wong and Benny Tai inspired many but failed to win reforms. These events set the stage for the larger 2019 protests, sparked by a proposed law to send suspects to mainland China. As many as 1.7 million people joined marches, but the response was a wave of arrests and the strict National Security Law.

Steps to squeeze dissent have come one after another. Pro-democracy candidates were barred from elections, and lawmakers were removed for challenging Beijing’s rule. A new election system in 2021 made sure only Beijing-approved “patriots” could run, cutting democratic voices to almost none.

The Democratic Party, once the biggest opposition group, voted in April 2025 to wind down after warnings from Chinese leaders. The Civic Party closed in 2023, leaving only the LSD until this week.

Hong Kong’s Victoria Park Remains Empty

This clampdown has reached into daily life. Schools now teach new “national security” lessons, leaving out Hong Kong’s colonial past and events like the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Protest art has vanished, and once-busy protest spots like Victoria Park stand empty. The city’s annual July 1 protest march has stopped.

Many now worry about the city’s future. Critics warn that Hong Kong may lose its status as a top financial centre as freedoms fade. “It’s created a chilling effect,” said U.S. Consul General Gregory May, pointing out that even foreigners act more carefully.

Activist Nathan Law, now living in exile, describes Hong Kong as a “police state.” Still, city and Chinese officials say the National Security Law and Article 23 keep Hong Kong safe, calling protests a threat to order.

Some resistance continues, but it is scattered. Chan Po-ying urged people in Hong Kong to “become like an ember, a flying spark — still carrying light.” Yet, with opposition parties gone, activists in jail or abroad, and open protest now illegal, maintaining hope is hard.

Many residents have left the city, while others adjust to life where speaking out is dangerous.

As another anniversary of Chinese rule arrives, the end of the League of Social Democrats highlights how little is left of the city’s democratic dream. Whether Hong Kong can stay lively without real opposition or whether its unique identity will disappear is still unknown.

For now, Beijing’s control is stronger than ever, and dissent has been pushed out of public view.

