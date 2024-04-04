Daughter Jailed for 12 Years for Stealing $650,000 From Elderly Mother

Thailand’s Supreme Court has upheld a lower court’s 12-year prison sentence, without suspension, for a lady who stole US$650,000 (24 million baht) from her sick, elderly mother, on Wednesday. The Supreme Court’s verdict was against Ms Mawadee Sriwirat, 57.

Ms Mawadee’s mother, Mrs Huai Sriwirat, 86, accused her daughter of stealing 24 million baht from her savings account in hundreds of modest transactions. Mawadee began making withdrawals with her elderly mother’s fingerprint rather than her signature in 2017, without her mothers permission but with the cooperation of bank workers.

The illicit withdrawals took place when Ms Huai was in the hospital for coronary disease treatment.

A lower court accepted the case in 2019 and convicted Mawadee guilty of six counts of embezzlement. It sentenced her to twelve years in prison without parole.

The court determined that she had committed serious offenses against her mother by taking advantage of her poor health and stealing a huge sum of money. The appeals court upheld the sentence, as did the Supreme Court.

Children stealing from elderly parents

Children stealing from their parents can have a significant impact on family dynamics, causing upheaval and pressure inside the home.

Financial demands can be daunting for many Thai families, particularly those with economic gaps. Children from economically challenged families may feel tempted to steal from their parents to relieve financial difficulties or meet unmet needs.

The struggle to make finances meet and provide basic necessities can cause despair, driving children to steal for survival or to obtain material goods they desire.

Thai society emphasizes elder reverence and filial piety. However, societal attitudes and customs can sometimes unintentionally encourage children to steal from their parents.

The pressure to conform to society norms and meet family commitments may lead children to steal as a misguided way to deal with personal or familial concerns. Furthermore, peer connections and societal factors can increase this behavior, as youngsters seek acceptance and validation through material things.

Children’s thievery might have a negative impact on family trust. Parents may struggle to trust their child again, leading to feelings of betrayal and emotional pain. A breach of trust can produce uncertainty and anxiety, impacting general communication and bonding among family members.

