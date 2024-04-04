Connect with us

Crime

Daughter Jailed for 12 Years for Stealing $650,000 From Elderly Mother
Advertisement

Crime

Thailand's Deputy National Police Chief Answers to Money Laundering Charges

Crime News Politics Regional News

Thailand's National Police Chief Accused of Money Laundering

Crime

Shocking Murder Case: Girl Allegedly Strangled by Brother and Father in Pakistan

Crime News

Police Take Down Scam Gang in Southern Thailand, 55 Chinese Nationals Arrested

Business Crime

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Gets to 25 Years for $8 Billion Fraud

Crime

Thai Police Raid Illegal Gambling Den in Saraburi, Thailand: 36 Individuals Arrested

Crime

Nigerian Busted With 1,390 Grams of Cocaine at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport

Crime

5 Mongolian Nationals Arrested for Pickpocketing Tourists in Bangkok and Pattaya

Crime

Woman Busted for Facilitating US$1.3 Million Scam with Mule Accounts

Crime

Thailand Sentences Temple Monk to 468 Years in Prison for Embezzlement

Crime

New Zealanders Who Attacked Police Officer in Phuket to Be Blacklisted

Crime

Briton,44 Busted in Chiang Mai For Dealing Drugs Over Telegram App

Crime Southern Thailand

Police Find Russian Man Stabbed to Death in Phuket

Crime Southern Thailand

New Zealanders Arrested in Phuket for Assaulting a Police Officer

News Crime

Russian Extortionist Extradited Back to Thailand

Crime News Southern Thailand

Police Detain Norwegian and Briton for Working Illegally in Thailand

Crime Regional News

Swiss Man Refuses Bail After Brutally Assaulting 58-Year-Old Woman

Crime

Swiss Man Arrested for Brutal Assault on Thai Woman in Southern Thailand

Crime Chiang Rai News

Bikers Busted With 1.9 Million Meth Pills at Chiang Rai Resort

Crime

Daughter Jailed for 12 Years for Stealing $650,000 From Elderly Mother

Avatar of CTN News

Published

44 mins ago

on

Daughter Jailed for 12 Years for Stealing $650,000 From Elderly Mother

Thailand’s Supreme Court has upheld a lower court’s 12-year prison sentence, without suspension, for a lady who stole US$650,000 (24 million baht) from her sick, elderly mother, on Wednesday. The Supreme Court’s verdict was against Ms Mawadee Sriwirat, 57.

Ms Mawadee’s mother, Mrs Huai Sriwirat, 86, accused her daughter of stealing 24 million baht from her savings account in hundreds of modest transactions. Mawadee began making withdrawals with her elderly mother’s fingerprint rather than her signature in 2017, without her mothers permission but with the cooperation of bank workers.

The illicit withdrawals took place when Ms Huai was in the hospital for coronary disease treatment.

A lower court accepted the case in 2019 and convicted Mawadee guilty of six counts of embezzlement. It sentenced her to twelve years in prison without parole.

Daughter Jailed for 12 Years for Stealing $650,000 From Elderly Mother

The court determined that she had committed serious offenses against her mother by taking advantage of her poor health and stealing a huge sum of money. The appeals court upheld the sentence, as did the Supreme Court.

Children stealing from elderly parents

Children stealing from their parents can have a significant impact on family dynamics, causing upheaval and pressure inside the home.

Financial demands can be daunting for many Thai families, particularly those with economic gaps. Children from economically challenged families may feel tempted to steal from their parents to relieve financial difficulties or meet unmet needs.

The struggle to make finances meet and provide basic necessities can cause despair, driving children to steal for survival or to obtain material goods they desire.

stealing from elderly thailand

Thai society emphasizes elder reverence and filial piety. However, societal attitudes and customs can sometimes unintentionally encourage children to steal from their parents.

The pressure to conform to society norms and meet family commitments may lead children to steal as a misguided way to deal with personal or familial concerns. Furthermore, peer connections and societal factors can increase this behavior, as youngsters seek acceptance and validation through material things.

Children’s thievery might have a negative impact on family trust. Parents may struggle to trust their child again, leading to feelings of betrayal and emotional pain. A breach of trust can produce uncertainty and anxiety, impacting general communication and bonding among family members.

Elderly Woman Rams Airport Security Guard Over Parking Dispute in Chiang Mai

Elderly Woman Rams Airport Security Guard Over Parking Dispute in Chiang Mai
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies