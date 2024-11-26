Crime

Chiang Rai NSB Police Seize 5 Million Meth Pills

NSB Police Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai NSB Police secure 5 million meth pills abandoned by a drug runner

Chiang Rai Narcotics Suppression Police, together with Soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force, jointly seized over 5 million methamphetamine pills and a white Toyota Revo pickup truck in Mae Yao district.

On November 24, officials learned that a drug trafficking network would try to smuggle a shipment of methamphetamine pills from the Thai-Myanmar border in Chiang Rai.

Police spotted a Toyota pickup matching an informant’s description on Highway 1207, the Mae Yao-Chiang Rai route.

NSB Police and officers from the Pha Muang Task Force officers followed the pickup to ​​Ban Kwae Wua Dam, Village 12, Mae Yao Subdistrict. The truck drove into a forested agricultural area, abandoned the truck and fled into the forest.

Upon an inspection of the pickup truck, officers found 25 rainbow-colored sacks. Each sack contained approximately 200,000 methamphetamine pills, for a total of 5 million methamphetamine pills.

The officers seized the drugs as evidence and searched the vehicle for clues to its ownership.

During the period from 1 October 2024 to 24 November 2024, the Provincial Police Region 5 seized 11 million methamphetamine pills, 1,494 kilograms of Crystal Meth, 143 kilograms of heroin, 622 kilograms of ketamine and 8 kilograms of opium. They have also seized drug-related assets valued at approximately 34 million baht.

