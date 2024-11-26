Chiang Rai NSB Police Seize 5 Million Meth Pills

Chiang Rai Narcotics Suppression Police, together with Soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force, jointly seized over 5 million methamphetamine pills and a white Toyota Revo pickup truck in Mae Yao district.
On November 24, officials learned that a drug trafficking network would try to smuggle a shipment of methamphetamine pills from the Thai-Myanmar border in Chiang Rai.
Police spotted a Toyota pickup matching an informant’s description on Highway 1207, the Mae Yao-Chiang Rai route.
NSB Police and officers from the Pha Muang Task Force officers followed the pickup to Ban Kwae Wua Dam, Village 12, Mae Yao Subdistrict. The truck drove into a forested agricultural area, abandoned the truck and fled into the forest.
Upon an inspection of the pickup truck, officers found 25 rainbow-colored sacks. Each sack contained approximately 200,000 methamphetamine pills, for a total of 5 million methamphetamine pills.
The officers seized the drugs as evidence and searched the vehicle for clues to its ownership.
During the period from 1 October 2024 to 24 November 2024, the Provincial Police Region 5 seized 11 million methamphetamine pills, 1,494 kilograms of Crystal Meth, 143 kilograms of heroin, 622 kilograms of ketamine and 8 kilograms of opium. They have also seized drug-related assets valued at approximately 34 million baht.
