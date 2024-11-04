Foreigners Busted at Bangkok Airport With 89Kg of Cannabis

Officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, together with customs officers, have arrested three foreigners at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, trying to smuggle 89kg of cannabis out of the country to the United Kingdom.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Phanurat Lakboon, Secretary-General of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, ONCB, told a press briefing that the three foreigners, two Malaysians and one Singaporean, were arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport trying to transport cannabis to the United Kingdom on November 1 and November 2, 2024.

On November 1, officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau and Customs officers at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok arrested a Singaporean suspect with 19 kilograms of cannabis buds hidden in his luggage while he was preparing to travel to the United Kingdom.

He was charged with attempting to take a controlled substance (cannabis buds) out of the Kingdom without a license and not declaring the items according to customs law. Under questioning, the Singaporean suspect said he was paid to transport the cannabis by a Malaysian couple.

On November 2, officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau and the Thai Customs Department detained the Malaysian couple who were scheduled to travel from Bangkok to Singapore before changing planes to London.

A search of their luggage revealed bags of compressed cannabis buds weighing a total of 70 kilograms. They were transported to ONCB headquarters for further questioning and charges.

All three suspects face up to 15 years imprisonment and a fine of no more than 1,500,000 Baht (US$45,000).

Pol. Lt. Gen. Phanurat said that the success of the arrest was the result of close coordination between relevant agencies and cooperation from all officers who are committed to intercepting and preventing the smuggling of drugs and illegal items, especially at airports, which are important connections for international drug trafficking routes that often use Thailand to be sent to third countries.

He emphasized the importance of preventing and intercepting drugs and asked for the public’s cooperation in reporting any clues or information that may lead to the prevention of drug problems.

If you see any suspicious behavior, you can report it to the ONCB hotline at 1386, 24 hours a day.

