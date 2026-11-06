China Leadership Rift: Military Rejects Xi’s Absolute Rule

BEIJING – China’s President Xi Jinping spent the last 14 years building a military completely loyal to his command. He restructured the command systems and placed his trusted aides in every powerful position.

Now, this carefully constructed foundation shows unprecedented signs of fracturing under immense internal pressure. Top generals face sudden removals, and the military’s own publications openly question the wisdom of concentrated power.

Key Takeaways

The Fifth Plenum confirmed the expulsion of 33 senior officials, including top military commanders Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli.

The PLA’s official newspaper recently published articles emphasizing collective leadership and warning against absolute one-man rule.

The Communist Party omitted key ideological doctrines tied to Xi’s personal authority from the recent plenum communique.

A Historic Purge Shakes the Central Military Commission

Xi Jinping launched a sweeping anti-corruption campaign early in his tenure to consolidate his absolute power. He targeted political rivals and military officials who posed threats to his long-term strategic vision.

The recent Fifth Plenum of the 20th Central Committee revealed the staggering scale of his latest purge. Authorities expelled a record 33 high-ranking officials from the ruling party during this critical political gathering.

Sixteen of these expelled officials held significant ranks within the People’s Liberation Army. Observers note this represents the most severe military purge since the Cultural Revolution ended decades ago.

The scope of these removals extends far beyond minor infractions or standard bureaucratic reshuffling. Xi has systematically dismantled the very leadership networks he personally promoted during his previous terms.

This drastic measure suggests that corruption remains deeply entrenched despite years of strict disciplinary campaigns. It also indicates that absolute loyalty is a fleeting commodity within the upper echelons of Chinese politics.

The purge disproportionately affects officers associated with the country’s strategic missile forces and defense technology sectors. These specific branches handle massive budgets and operate with a high degree of operational secrecy.

Financial mismanagement in these critical areas directly undermines the nation’s broader military modernization objectives. The continuous removal of experienced leaders creates a destabilizing vacuum at the heart of the armed forces.

The Fall of Zhang Youxia and Top Military Commanders

The expulsion of General Zhang Youxia sent massive shockwaves through China’s elite political and military circles. Zhang served as the vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission and stood as Xi’s closest military ally.

His sudden downfall indicates a severe breakdown in trust at the absolute highest levels of government. Authorities also removed General Liu Zhenli, another prominent military figure with extensive combat and command experience.

These expulsions demonstrate that no official remains safe, regardless of their past loyalty or historical ties. Xi continues to replace these seasoned veterans with officials primarily focused on disciplinary inspections and party loyalty.

This dramatic shift prioritizes absolute political obedience over actual combat readiness or tactical military expertise. The ongoing investigations into top generals highlight a deepening paranoia within the central leadership apparatus.

Zhang Youxia previously represented a crucial link between the military establishment and the core civilian leadership. His father served alongside Xi Jinping’s father, creating a deep generational bond that many considered unbreakable.

Severing this vital connection removes a stabilizing force that once bridged the gap between military and civilian factions. The loss of such a seasoned commander deprives the armed forces of vital operational continuity.

Liu Zhenli possessed rare combat experience from border conflicts, making his removal particularly damaging to strategic readiness. The current generation of senior officers now lacks the practical battlefield knowledge required for complex modern warfare.

PLA Newspaper Pushes Back Against One-Man Rule

Signs of institutional resistance have started emerging from the most unlikely and tightly controlled sources. The PLA Daily, the military’s official newspaper, published surprisingly bold commentary regarding political leadership structures.

The publication recently emphasized the critical importance of democratic centralism and the necessity of collective leadership. Writers subtly warned that relying entirely on one individual jeopardizes the stability of the entire organization.

Such statements amount to thinly veiled criticism of Xi Jinping’s increasingly centralized and authoritarian leadership style. The military press rarely publishes independent political thoughts without backing from influential figures within the establishment.

This quiet rebellion suggests significant factions within the military harbor deep concerns about the current trajectory. Officers clearly recognize the inherent dangers of concentrating absolute military power in the hands of one man.

Historical precedents strongly influence this rising anxiety among the professional military class. The chaotic era of Mao Zedong demonstrated the catastrophic consequences of unchecked personal authority.

Deng Xiaoping later introduced collective leadership models specifically to prevent the return of such destructive dictatorial power. The current ideological shift away from these established norms threatens to resurrect old institutional nightmares.

Military professionals prefer predictable command structures that value strategic competence over ideological purity. The constant demand for political performances detracts from essential training and operational readiness protocols.

Fifth Plenum Omits Key Doctrines of Xi’s Authority

The official communique released after the Fifth Plenum contained glaring omissions regarding standard political slogans. Previous documents routinely featured expansive praise for Xi’s personal doctrines and his unassailable core status.

However, the latest release notably lacked references to the “Two Establishes,” a crucial mandate enforcing his supremacy. Political analysts interpret this absence as a calculated signal from powerful elements within the party structure.

The communique instead focused heavily on institutional self-governance, strict party discipline, and internal democratic processes. Leaders called for regulating how top officials exercise their power and dismantling entrenched patronage networks.

This unexpected shift in language indicates a subtle but undeniable pushback against the cult of personality. The party apparatus appears eager to reassert institutional control over the actions of individual paramount leaders.

The emphasis on self-revolution highlights a growing institutional desire to address internal systemic failures. Leaders realize that relying on a single individual to dictate policy creates massive administrative bottlenecks.

Local officials frequently hesitate to make decisions without explicit approval from the highest levels of government. This paralysis severely hampers the government’s ability to respond swiftly to emerging economic and social crises.

Restoring elements of inner-party democracy could provide a much-needed mechanism for course correction. It allows lower-level officials to voice concerns without fear of immediate political retaliation or imprisonment.

Economic Pressures Compound Military Instability

The ongoing military purges unfold against a backdrop of severe domestic economic challenges. China currently faces a slowing economy, a collapsing real estate market, and rising youth unemployment rates.

These massive financial pressures limit the resources available for ambitious military expansion and modernization programs. The government must increasingly balance the demands of national defense against the needs of domestic stability.

Financial constraints inevitably fuel internal disputes regarding the allocation of dwindling state funds. The exposure of massive corruption within the military procurement system further exacerbates these fierce budgetary battles.

Citizens increasingly question the massive expenditures directed toward the armed forces while social services remain underfunded. The leadership must justify these costs by maintaining a facade of absolute military efficiency and readiness.

However, the continuous removal of top officials shatters the illusion of a highly disciplined and professional force. It exposes a system riddled with graft and driven by destructive personal ambitions rather than national interests.

The resulting public cynicism weakens the foundational legitimacy of the ruling Communist Party. An economically strained population becomes less tolerant of systemic corruption and political infighting among the elite.

Xi Jinping must carefully navigate these turbulent economic waters while simultaneously managing his restless generals. The convergence of military instability and economic decline creates a highly volatile political environment.

The Impact on Taiwan and Regional Security

The internal turmoil within the People’s Liberation Army carries profound implications for regional security dynamics. Xi Jinping repeatedly stated his unwavering commitment to reunifying Taiwan with the Chinese mainland.

This ambitious goal requires a highly capable, unified, and combat-ready military force to execute complex amphibious operations. The ongoing purges severely disrupt the strategic planning and operational readiness required for such a massive undertaking.

The sudden removal of key commanders creates confusion and delays within the crucial theater command structures. Inexperienced replacement officers require significant time to master the intricate details of large-scale joint military operations.

This temporary degradation in military capabilities might delay any immediate plans for aggressive actions against Taiwan. However, it also introduces a dangerous element of unpredictability into the regional security equation.

A politically embattled leader might initiate a foreign conflict to distract from domestic troubles and unify the nation. Such a desperate move would carry catastrophic consequences for global stability and international economic markets.

Neighboring countries closely monitor these internal developments to assess China’s true military capabilities and intentions. The United States and its regional allies continue to strengthen their defensive postures in response to this uncertainty.

The current situation highlights the inherent dangers of an opaque authoritarian system armed with nuclear weapons. The lack of transparent communication increases the risk of dangerous miscalculations and unintended military escalations.

Growing Tensions Could Reshape China’s Political Future

These unfolding events expose the fundamental vulnerability of an authoritarian regime built on perpetual purges. Xi must constantly seek new internal enemies to maintain fear and enforce absolute obedience among his subordinates.

This strategy of governing through terror inevitably alienates the very people required to execute his vision. The military remains the ultimate guarantor of Communist Party rule and Xi’s personal political survival.

Alienating the armed forces carries immense risks as the nation approaches the 21st Party Congress next year. Xi expects to secure an unprecedented fourth term, but he faces a fractured and demoralized military establishment.

The growing tensions between the paramount leader and the military elite could eventually spark a severe political crisis. The world watches closely as these internal power struggles dictate the future of the modern Chinese state.

Xi built his legacy on strength and unity, but his actions now breed resentment and instability. The coming months will determine if his grip on power survives this perilous era of suspicion.

A military devoid of experienced combat leaders struggles to project real power on the global stage. This internal turmoil significantly complicates China’s ambitious territorial goals and aggressive foreign policy initiatives.

The undeniable friction between Xi Jinping and the People’s Liberation Army reveals a deeply flawed system. Absolute power demands absolute loyalty, but forced obedience ultimately destroys the foundation of genuine authority.

History consistently demonstrates that militaries eventually reject leaders who prioritize political maneuvering over tactical competence. The coming years will reveal if the Chinese military breaks this historical pattern or fulfills it.

The subtle warnings from the military press may represent the opening salvos of a much larger institutional conflict. Xi Jinping’s ultimate political survival depends entirely on his ability to manage this brewing storm.

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