Protecting Children From Online Harm in Thailand

Children in Thailand use the internet every day, so online safety is part of helping them learn, connect, and play. UNICEF’s Disrupting Harm in Thailand survey, published in 2022, found that some children faced unwanted sexual messages, pressure to share intimate images, or other serious online harms; the findings reflect interviews conducted at different times, not current-year rates.

The goal isn’t to frighten children or ban internet use. With calm conversations at home, clear support at school, and trusted ways to report harm, children can build safer habits and know where to turn for help. Start with online safety guidance for children in Thailand, then consider the risks families should recognize.

Key Takeaways

UNICEF reports that 94% of children ages 12–17 use the internet daily, so practical safety guidance and trusted adult support matter more than blanket bans.

Online risks include unwanted sexual messages, grooming, pressure to share intimate images, cyberbullying, and scams. Learn more about online child sexual abuse risks in Thailand.

If harm occurs, respond calmly, save messages or account details if safe, then block and report the account. Never download or forward suspected child sexual abuse material.

Children under 18 can call Childline Thailand at 1387, a free, nationwide 24-hour helpline. Report harmful content to ThaiHotline and consult UNICEF’s online safety reporting guidance.

Protecting Children Online: Risks Families Need to Know

Online harm can take several forms, and children’s experiences vary. Knowing the warning signs helps families respond without treating every disagreement as a crisis.

How cyberbullying and harmful content affect children

Cyberbullying may involve mean messages, humiliating public posts, exclusion from group chats, or repeated harassment across platforms. A single argument between peers is not automatically sustained bullying; patterns of repeated targeting, a power imbalance, or ongoing distress deserve closer attention.

Over time, harassment can affect a child’s mood, sleep, concentration at school, and confidence. Harmful content can also frighten or confuse children, especially when it appears unexpectedly or comes from people they trust. UNICEF’s Disrupting Harm report on Thailand examines online sexual exploitation and abuse, alongside risks children may face online.

Recognizing grooming, sextortion, and pressure to share images

Someone seeking to exploit a child may first build trust through friendly messages, shared interests, or offers of attention and support. They may then ask for private images, encourage secrecy, or use threats and embarrassment to pressure the child. Sextortion can involve threats to share an image or personal information unless the child complies with demands.

A child who receives such pressure is not to blame. They may feel trapped or fear that telling an adult will make things worse. Families can reassure children that they can ask for help without being punished. For context on law-enforcement responses, see this report on a cyber police operation targeting child sexual abuse material.

Why children may stay silent about online harm

Children may hide what happened because they fear losing device access, getting in trouble, or being judged. Threats from the person contacting them can make disclosure feel unsafe. Some children also don’t know which adult or service can help.

UNICEF’s 2025 election brief says many children do not know where to seek help if they or a friend experience sexual assault or harassment. The brief excerpt does not identify the survey period, so the finding should not be read as a current-year rate. When a child does speak up, listen calmly, thank them for telling you, and avoid blame or rapid-fire questions. A steady response makes it easier to discuss what happened and find appropriate support.

Build Safer Online Habits at Home Without Losing Trust

Children are more likely to ask for help when online safety feels like a shared family responsibility, not a test they can fail. Set clear expectations, explain the reasons behind them, and revisit them as children gain independence.

Agree on simple rules for privacy, contacts, and screen use

Make rules specific enough to guide everyday choices. Younger children may need an adult’s help before accepting friend requests or sharing photos. Teens can take more responsibility, while agreeing not to post their address, school, passwords, or live location publicly. Review UNICEF’s online privacy checklist together and choose settings that fit your child’s age and apps.

Decide when and where devices can be used, and what to do when a stranger contacts them. Passwords should stay private, even from friends; caregivers can help store them securely without demanding access to every conversation. As children mature, adjust the agreement together. Adults should follow the same principles by asking before sharing a child’s photo or personal details.

Talk about uncomfortable messages before a problem starts

Bring up online experiences during ordinary moments, such as a drive home or while discussing a game. Keep questions open and calm: “Has anyone online made you feel uncomfortable?” or “What would you do if someone asked you to keep a message secret?” You can also ask how the family should handle an upsetting group chat.

Most importantly, make clear that a child can come to you even after breaking a rule or sending an image. Listen first, thank them for telling you, and focus on what will help now. Agree on another trusted adult they can contact if you’re unavailable or they find it hard to talk with you.

Use platform safety settings as one layer of protection

Review privacy controls, direct-message limits, age settings, blocking, and reporting tools together. Show children where these options are and practice using them before a difficult situation arises. Family tools can help manage screen time or purchases, but explain what they monitor and why. Secret monitoring can damage trust and may leave children less willing to share a problem.

Settings also differ across apps and can change, so check them when your child starts using a new service. Discuss how to pause, block, or report a suspicious account, and how families can reduce online scams and protect young people’s accounts. Technology can add safeguards, but a child’s judgment and access to a supportive adult remain essential.

What to Do When a Child Is Bullied, Threatened, or Exploited Online

A calm, practical response can help a child feel safe enough to explain what happened. First check for immediate danger, then preserve useful information and contact the right support service.

Start by listening and checking whether the child is safe

Stay calm, thank the child for telling you, and make clear that the harm is not their fault. Listen without blame or pressure, and ask only what you need to know to assess safety. For example, ask whether anyone has threatened to meet them in person or hurt them.

If the child faces immediate danger, call Thailand’s police emergency number, 191. If they are distressed, UNICEF guidance lists 1323, the mental health hotline, as a source of support. Avoid promising secrecy; explain that you may need to involve someone who can help keep them safe.

Save relevant details, then block and report the account

When it’s safe and lawful, note the account’s username, profile link, dates, and relevant messages. Keep the information private, and don’t circulate harmful material to friends, family group chats, or social media. For suspected child sexual exploitation material, don’t download, forward, or reproduce it.

Next, use the platform’s reporting tool to flag the account, message, or post under the closest category, such as bullying, threats, or child safety. Then block the account and review privacy settings. Report suspected illegal content to ThaiHotline’s reporting service, rather than sharing the material.

Find help through Thailand’s child-safety services

Different services handle different needs. Childline Thailand, or SaiDek 1387, is a free, nationwide, 24-hour helpline for children under 18 experiencing abuse or exploitation. Children can call directly for support; see Childline 1387 support details.

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security helpline, 1300, receives reports of social problems, including child abuse, and can refer cases to social workers. UNICEF describes the 1300 Social Assistance Centre as a 24-hour service. ThaiHotline accepts reports of illegal and harmful online content, including child sexual exploitation and abuse.

For suspected crimes, the Royal Thai Police’s Technology Crime Suppression Division and TICAC, its Thai Internet Crime Against Children unit, handle relevant law-enforcement work. Contact procedures can change, so check each service’s current guidance before relying on it.

How Schools, Platforms, and Thai Law Can Strengthen Protection

Protecting children online takes more than family rules. Schools, technology companies, and public agencies each have a role in preventing harm and making it easier for children to get help.

What schools can do to prevent harm and support reporting

Schools should have clear safeguarding policies that explain how staff respond to cyberbullying, unwanted sexual contact, and suspected exploitation. Each student should know a named trusted contact they can approach without fear of punishment. Digital literacy lessons can teach children to protect personal information, recognize coercive behavior, and report harmful content.

When a child speaks up, staff should listen calmly, protect their privacy, and avoid blaming them or asking them to repeat upsetting details unnecessarily. Schools need a clear process for documenting concerns and referring serious cases to child-protection services or law enforcement. Thailand has also discussed new school safety measures, including student safety and reporting centers.

What safer platforms should make easy for children

Platforms should use age-appropriate design and make privacy settings understandable and easy to find. Children also need clear reporting tools, blocking options, and timely responses when they report threats, bullying, or exploitation. Companies should remove harmful content and cooperate with child-protection agencies and law enforcement when a case requires investigation.

These tools can help a child limit contact or flag a harmful post, but they can’t replace a trusted adult. A report button is only useful when children know how to use it and can turn to a person who will listen and help them take the next step.

Understand Thailand’s child-protection laws and policy updates

Thailand’s child-protection framework includes the Child Protection Act 2003 and the National Child Protection Action Plan 2023 to 2027. Legal protections also change, so readers should check official updates rather than assume a reported proposal is already law.

In April 2025, a Thai government embassy report said the Cabinet had approved a proposed Criminal Code amendment covering online grooming, sexting, sextortion, cyberstalking, and cyberbullying. The report described Cabinet approval, but the available information does not confirm final enactment or an effective date. See the embassy’s report on the proposed amendment, then verify its current status and wording through official sources such as Thailand’s Royal Gazette.

Frequently Asked Questions

When online harm involves a child, the first response can shape whether they feel safe asking for help again. These answers offer practical next steps for families and schools in Thailand.

Is it safe to take away a child’s phone after an online incident?

Taking a phone away as punishment can make a child less likely to speak up next time, especially if they fear losing contact with friends or support. First, listen and check whether they’re in immediate danger. If a temporary limit would help protect them, explain why and agree on it together, including when you’ll review it.

Should a child reply to someone who is threatening them?

No. Arguing, paying, or sending more images can increase the pressure, so the child should stop responding and tell a trusted adult. Save relevant messages, usernames, and dates if it’s safe, but don’t download or forward sexual images. Then report the account through the platform and, for harmful content, ThaiHotline’s reporting service.

Can a child report online abuse without a parent?

Yes. A child under 18 can contact Childline Thailand at 1387 for support, and ThaiHotline also accepts reports of harmful online content. If it’s safe, involve a trusted adult who can help with follow-up and practical support. Children can also contact Childline 1387.

What if a child has already sent a private image?

The child deserves help and isn’t to blame for being pressured or coerced. Don’t forward, repost, or ask the child to resend the image; instead, seek support from a trusted adult and an appropriate reporting service. If someone is threatening to share it, keep relevant account details and messages private and report the account.

Where can a school report suspected online child exploitation?

A school can report harmful online content to ThaiHotline and contact relevant Royal Thai Police channels, including the Thai Internet Crime Against Children unit, or TICAC. Staff should follow the school’s safeguarding procedures, protect the child’s privacy, and avoid circulating suspected abuse material. Because contact routes can change, verify current reporting details before making a referral; Thailand’s police response to online child exploitation offers additional context.