China Arrests 52 Singaporeans Over Alleged Pyramid Scheme

BEIJING – Authorities in China have arrested and detained 52 Singaporeans in Guangxi province over their suspected involvement in illegal pyramid schemes. This significant crackdown marks what is believed to be the largest detention of Singapore citizens overseas to date.

The arrests were confirmed in a joint statement by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Sept. 4, 2026. The Singaporeans were taken into custody as part of a broader law enforcement operation targeting pyramid-selling activities in southern China.

Key Takeaways

Mass Detention: 52 Singaporeans are currently detained in Guangxi, China, over suspected pyramid scheme activities.

52 Singaporeans are currently detained in Guangxi, China, over suspected pyramid scheme activities. Government Response: Singaporean officials have visited the detainees to provide consular support but stressed non-interference in China’s legal process.

Singaporean officials have visited the detainees to provide consular support but stressed non-interference in China’s legal process. The “1040” Link: The arrests are reportedly linked to the notorious “1040 Sunshine Project,” an illegal scheme promising massive returns for recruitment.

While officials have not detailed the exact nature of the allegations, reports indicate the arrests are connected to the long-running “1040 Sunshine Project”. This pyramid scheme has operated under various names and heavily targets people with the promise of extraordinary financial returns.

Recruiters allegedly approached Singaporeans with purported business and investment opportunities in the Chinese city of Nanning. These recruiters, often fellow Singaporeans, framed the scheme as a chance to profit from Nanning’s rapid development.

Potential investors were lured with promises of low risk and exceptionally high returns. They were invited to travel to China, where they attended presentations and met existing participants, many of whom were also Singaporean.

Singapore’s Response and Consular Support

The 1040 scheme is built on recruitment rather than legitimate business investments. Participants are typically required to pay a substantial upfront fee, often around 69,800 yuan (approximately S$13,000).

Once invested, their primary way to earn money is by recruiting friends, family, and acquaintances into the program. The false promise is that by building a network of recruits, an individual can eventually earn up to 10.4 million yuan—hence the name “1040”.

To build trust, promoters sometimes claim to have secret connections to government officials or assert that the investments are linked to government-backed economic programs. However, these claims are entirely fabricated to lend the scheme an air of legitimacy.

The Singapore Government is actively monitoring the situation. Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann stated that officials from the Singapore Embassy in Beijing and the Consulate-General in Guangzhou have visited all 52 detainees three times.

These visits aim to check on the detainees’ well-being and facilitate communication with their families back home. Sim Ann confirmed she has also met with the families of most of the detained individuals.

Warnings Against Pyramid Investments

However, the government emphasized that it will not intervene in the legal proceedings. “I would like to emphasize that the Singapore Government does not interfere in the judicial process and investigations of other countries,” Sim said, noting that due process should be respected.

In light of the arrests, the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) (SIAS) has issued a strong warning to the public against participating in pyramid-type investment arrangements, commonly referred to as the “Nanning scheme”.

SIAS urged investors to be highly skeptical of opportunities that promise guaranteed or exceptionally high returns, especially when the underlying business cannot be independently verified.

The association reminded the public that just because early participants may receive payments, it does not mean the scheme is legitimate. These initial payouts are typically funded by the entry fees of new recruits, a hallmark of unsustainable Ponzi and pyramid structures.

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