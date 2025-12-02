Chiang Rai’s Overbrook Hospital and Fujifilm Launch Mobile Medical Unit

CHIANG RAI – Overbrook Hospital has partnered with Changhua Christian Hospital in Taiwan and Fujifilm to launch the first mobile medical unit for remote communities and those underserved in Chiang Rai province.

The unit is equipped with FDR nano and FDR Xair digital X‑ray systems with AI support, supplied by Fujifilm (Thailand) Co., Ltd. The goal is to improve disease screening for people in remote areas and give fair access to modern medical technology.

This project is part of an ongoing collaboration between the two hospitals, built around a shared mission to offer free, community-based healthcare for vulnerable groups in hard-to-reach locations.

It follows Overbrook Hospital’s programme, “Evangelizing through Healthcare for the Underserved”. The mobile unit serves people of every nationality, religion, and income level. Around 2,000 patients are expected to receive care between 24 and 27 November 2025.

The Fujifilm digital X‑ray mobile unit will operate from 24 to 25 November 2025 at Ban Phanasawan Health Promoting Hospital in Mae Yao subdistrict and Ban Thung Phrao Health Promoting Hospital in Wawi subdistrict, Chiang Rai.

The project is supported by Chiang Rai Provincial Public Health Office, local Health Promoting Hospitals, and various faith-based organisations.

Dr Nattachai Kruejak, Acting Director of Overbrook Hospital, said, The mission continues our commitment to serving society through accessible healthcare, especially in areas where services are limited. Our hospital has run mobile medical units for more than 10 years, and this year Fujifilm has strengthened our team with new X‑ray units.

These systems increase the accuracy of screening for silent diseases at an early stage, such as tuberculosis and lung cancer, so that patients can be referred for treatment promptly. We will keep driving this mission so that people in every community can access quality healthcare on an equal basis.”

Fujifilm has introduced its FDR nano mobile X‑ray unit, which weighs only 90 kilograms and is easy to operate even in tight spaces. The portable FDR Xair X‑ray unit weighs just 3.5 kilograms and suits bedbound patients and use in field settings.

Both systems are supported by AI-based image processing, which helps medical teams work faster and with greater accuracy, reducing inequality in access to diagnostic screening.

Mr So Maruo, Managing Director of FUJIFILM (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, “Fujifilm is committed to expanding access to healthcare technology in every area.” Support for this mission reflects the company’s dedication to improving healthcare opportunities for people in remote communities through fast and accurate services.

Fujifilm plans to keep working closely with government bodies and public health agencies to improve people’s quality of life, in line with the company’s mission to “Never Stop Innovating for a Healthier World” and to “add more smiles to our world”.

Alongside the medical services, Fujifilm is also providing an Instax photo booth with cameras and film, so visitors can take home happy memories. This small activity highlights the company’s wish to share joy and create lasting, positive moments with every community it serves.

