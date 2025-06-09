Tragic Bus Crash in Northern Malaysia Leave 15 Students Dead

PERAK, Malaysia – A deadly road accident on the East-West Highway near Gerik, Perak has claimed at least 15 lives, making it Malaysia’s worst traffic accident in more than ten years.

The crash happened early Monday morning when a bus full of Sultan Idris Education University (UPSI) students crashed into a red minivan. The impact caused the bus to roll onto its side and the minivan to end up in a ditch.

Witnesses described confusion and panic at the scene, as the nation reacted with shock and concern about the ongoing dangers on Malaysia’s highways.

Police say the collision took place shortly after 1:00 a.m. local time. The bus, with 42 students, a driver, and an attendant, was travelling from Jerteh back to UPSI’s campus when it struck a Perodua Alza MPV.

Perak State Police Chief Hisam Nordin stated that initial findings suggest the bus lost control and hit the minivan from behind.

The bus flipped onto its right side, its rear badly crushed, while the minivan ended up in a ditch with shattered windows. Thirteen people, including 12 students, died at the scene. Two more later died in the hospital. In total, 14 of the dead were students aged 21 to 23, and the other was the bus attendant.

Emergency teams arrived within an hour after receiving the alert at 1:10 a.m. The Perak Fire and Rescue Department, led by Director Sayani Saidon, managed the rescue. Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, assistant operations director, said, “Some managed to get out, some were thrown out, and others were trapped.”

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to cut open the back of the bus and pull out six people. Altogether, 48 people were involved in the accident. Thirty-three were injured, with seven in critical condition. At Gerik Hospital, doctors and nurses worked to stabilize those hurt. Twenty were in semi-critical condition, while 16 had minor injuries.

Photos from the fire and rescue teams show the bus overturned on the road, its frame crushed from the force, with the red minivan in the ditch nearby, its inside exposed. A witness named Razali told the New Straits Times, “It was chaos. The students were screaming and crying for help, trapped between the wreckage.”

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he was deeply saddened by the loss. He asked the Higher Education Ministry to organize support for the families. In a message on Facebook, he urged everyone to value life and not rush on the roads. The country is mourning the loss of so many young people.

The East-West Highway is known for tough driving conditions and frequent accidents, sometimes involving wild animals. Official data shows about 18 people die on Malaysian roads every day, highlighting the ongoing need for better road safety. The last major bus crash in Malaysia was in 2013, when an express bus fell into a ravine near Kuala Lumpur, killing 37.

Authorities are looking into what caused the crash, including possible mistakes by drivers or mechanical problems. Perak Police Chief Hisam Nordin said all possible causes are being checked. As Malaysians come to terms with what happened, there are more calls for stronger traffic laws and better vehicle checks.

The UPSI community is grieving, with classes cancelled as students and staff remember those lost. Vigils will be held across Perak, and the Higher Education Ministry has promised counselling and financial help for the affected families. This tragedy is a harsh reminder of how quickly life can change and the urgent need to fix road safety problems in Malaysia.

Sources: Perak Fire and Rescue Department, AFP.

