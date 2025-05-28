Vendors at Sai Lom Joy Market in Mae Sai Sell-Off Flood-Damaged Goods

MAE SAI – Traders at Sai Lom Joy Market have started selling goods that were damaged in recent floods at heavily reduced prices. Local authorities in Mae Sai are working hard to clean up the area, with more storms expected in the next few days.

On Tuesday, heavy rainfall in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, caused the Sai River to overflow, flooding Sai Lom Joy Market and nearby riverside communities. Even though the water level has gone down and many groups have helped clean up, residents in Mae Sai remain on alert.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department warned people to watch out for more water coming from Myanmar, which is upstream. Thankfully, no extra water arrived overnight, easing some concerns.

This morning, locals were busy cleaning their homes and shops. Many vendors checked over their stock and put up for sale any items that could still be sold. These goods, damaged by the flood, are being offered at prices well below cost. The low prices attracted a lot of customers looking for bargains.

Sang Boonnum, a 42-year-old seller at the market, said he has been trading at the Sai Lom Joy Market for over 20 years. He remembered a major flood last year and said this new one was just as bad, even though the wet season has only just started. He and his partner sorted through their soaked stock, selling what they could at a loss.

For example, shorts that usually go for over 200 baht are now just 80 baht, while long pants, normally 500-600 baht, are being sold at 100 baht each. He said it’s better to sell them cheap than throw them away.

Sang added that the local council had issued a warning a few days before the rain arrived. He moved his goods onto tables, hoping they’d stay dry, but the floodwater rose quickly and reached waist height. Everything on the tables was ruined, but he said the loss wasn’t as bad as last year.

From now on, he plans to pay close attention to warnings and store his goods higher up, even on the third or fourth floor if possible. He noted that placing large sandbags in risky spots has helped protect against floods, but the work isn’t finished yet. Once the barriers are complete, he hopes things will improve.

Mae Sai district chief Warayut Khomboon led teams from various agencies, including local officials, provincial staff, police, soldiers, and volunteers, to clean up the five-way intersection and the Ko Sai community. He said water levels are returning to normal.

The recent warning about water from Myanmar turned out to be less serious than expected. Latest checks with water gauges and weather authorities show rain is set to ease over the next few days, with no extra floodwater expected. Focus now shifts to cleaning up and restoring the area.

He explained that large sandbags placed at key points have helped reduce flood risks for now. For long-term protection, the Royal Thai Army is building a flood wall along the border, which should help prevent future flooding. There are still worries about heavy metals in the Sai River, but the government is in talks to stop mining in the Wa area of Myanmar.

The district chief reminded people in at-risk areas to keep up with official updates and follow advice from authorities.

