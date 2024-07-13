Prime Minister Settha Thavisin Pays a Visits to Chiang Rai

On July 12, Prime Minister Settha Thavisin and his delegation arrived at Mae Fah Luang Airport. Chiang Rai Province, with MPs from the Pheu Thai Party, namely Piyarat Tiyapairat and Visaradee Techateerawat greeting him.

The Prime Minister visited the Muang Chiang Rai Police Station to encourage the officers and listen to reports from Border Patrol Police officers who seized drugs in Mae Korn Subdistrict of Chiang Rai the day before.

After listening to the report the Prime Minister’s emphasized officials to be careful about safety and take care of the welfare of the working staff and that they must always be ready.

While Prime Minister Settha was visiting Pol. Maj. Gen. Manop Senakul, of the Provincial Police Commander requested support for detecting drugs; including a 4-wheel drive drug x-ray vehicle, drones for surveillance, and a night vision cameras for night patrols.

The Prime Minister promised to take action and that he would order the working group to coordinate with relevant agencies to proceed as requested by officials.

The Prime Minister then traveled to Thesaban 8 School, in Ban Mai Municipality, where villagers who came to welcome him and gave him blue and white ethnic suits. The Prime Minister took off the jacket he was wearing. and immediately put on the suit given to him by the villagers before receiving flowers from the teacher and kindergarten children.

Prime Minister Settha then joined parents and teachers in cheering on the friendly football match between Thesaban 5 Den Ha School and Thesaban 6 Nakhon Chiang Rai School.

He told the students I’m really glad that you guys chose to do good activities with your friends and loved ones. And don’t get involved with drugs.’

Photos of the Prime Minister’s Visit to Chiang Rai