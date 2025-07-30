Cleanup Begins After Floodwaters Recede in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – After floodwaters from the Sai River began to recede, residents along the Mae Sai Chiang Rai border found their troubles far from over. Thick, sticky mud covered homes, roads and public spaces in many areas.

Many locals worry about possible chemical contamination, and some have yet to receive any compensation for the major flood that took place in late 2024. The flood barriers recently built by the Royal Thai Army did help reduce damage, bringing some relief.

On 29 July 2025, the water level in the Sai River, which flows along the Thai-Myanmar border, continued to drop. Floodwaters that had inundated several communities in Wiang Phang Kham and Mae Sai sub-districts slowly receded.

The most recent places affected included the Kok Sai intersection and the Uncle Khon Timber Market.

Once the water drained, thick mud remained across all the flooded areas. While the flooding was not as severe as the late 2024 event, the mud caused significant damage to homes and buildings.

Teams from the Royal Thai Army, together with staff from Wiang Phang Kham Municipality, Mae Sai Municipality, rescue volunteers and district officials, worked together to remove the mud and channel the remaining water into drains and back to the river.

Despite improving conditions, some parts, especially the Uncle Khon Timber Market, remained underwater. Previously, traders sold goods here daily, but now the street looked more like a river than a market, making normal trading impossible.

Mrs. Kaew Khajorn, who owns a rice shop at Uncle Khon Timber Market, said her shop had only minor damage this time. Still, this was the third flood so far this year, and each time she lost income.

Even after the water went down, she and others faced more work cleaning up their properties. Life was hard. She also shared concerns about chemicals once found in the Sai River, with fears about future risks.

Residents walked through floodwater and now have to deal with mud, so she hopes officials fix these problems quickly.

Mrs. Nok, who sells fried chicken at the same market, said each flood forced locals to spend money cleaning up. She had yet to receive any help or compensation for rental property damage from the flood in late 2024.

When she asked officials, she was told her name was missing from the list, and a new survey started. She hoped authorities would pay attention to renters, as they were struggling too.

Another local, Mrs. Nongnuch Singkaew, thanked the Royal Thai Army for building the flood barriers, which helped soften the impact this time. However, she pointed out that the mud left behind was particularly thick and difficult to clear.

She called for more government help, with more workers and machines, as residents alone could not manage the cleanup.

Related News: