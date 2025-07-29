Flood Situation in Mae Sai Chiang Rai Hits ‘Red Level” as Sai River Overflows

CHANG RAI – The Royal Thai Army has mobilized personnel to help people affected by the flooding in Chiang Rai, flash floods in many areas of the North, especially Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province, which has been declared a “Red” level crisis area after water from the Sai River surged in Mae Sai, forcing rapid evacuations to safer locations.

Chiang Rai faced emergency flooding as a wall breach prompted urgent action from military teams. Authorities declared a red-level emergency and issued alerts for four high-risk areas. Water from the Sai River surged in Mae Sai, forcing rapid evacuations to safer locations.

Heavy rainfall began on 27 July and continued throughout the night, causing the Sai River to reach a critical point—up to four metres high. Water nearly covered the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, threatening to spill over the military-built barrier.

Throughout the night, military engineers added extra sandbags and big bags along key areas, especially on the bridge, hoping to prevent water from spilling into local communities. Still, the relentless flow and increasing volume caused breaches in several spots, including behind the Saim Lom Joy market, Soi 14 in Koh Sai community, and many areas of Mai Lung Khon.

By early morning, water began flooding various neighbourhoods, with Saim Lom Joy market, Koh Sai, and Mai Lung Khon being hit first due to their proximity to the river. The current flooding wasn’t as severe as previous years, since water only slipped through leaks in the sandbag barrier rather than pouring over completely.

Lower areas saw more significant pooling. However, ongoing rainfall along the Thai-Myanmar border meant the Sai River could keep rising, raising the risk of more widespread or severe floods if the barriers failed.

District chief Warayut Khombun, local authorities, and disaster response networks surveyed the hardest-hit areas to offer help. Mobile teams used loudspeakers to alert residents, urging everyone to watch the situation closely, move valuables to higher ground, and be ready to evacuate. At-risk groups such as the ill or elderly were relocated to temporary shelters set up by the district.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Warayut explained that most flooding resulted from leaks in the sandbag barriers. The district would work closely with military engineering units and local authorities to plug these leaks and limit the impact on locals.

Large water pumps from the military and irrigation department, already installed at six locations, were working hard to drain excess water and reduce stagnant flooding. Still, the steady rainfall kept the situation uncertain, with water levels at the Jo Ta Da monitoring station showing no signs of dropping. Officials asked everyone to monitor updates and prepare for changes.

At 8:30 am on 28 July, updates from local news and the Facebook page ‘Rak Chiang Tung’ shared footage showing the river’s strong currents. The post noted that the wall could not hold back the water, with both Mae Sai and Tachileik areas now flooded.

The Chiang Rai Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department sent alerts to four high-risk areas in Mae Sai:

Saim Lom Joy community Koh Sai Village 7, Mae Sai subdistrict Mai Lung Khon community, Mae Sai subdistrict Muang Daeng community, Mae Sai subdistrict

Residents were told to move possessions to higher ground and seek shelter at designated centres.

Another post on the Chiang Rai PR page showed a clip and said a commercial building wall near the first Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge had collapsed. Military engineers rushed to reinforce the area with sandbags.

Mae Sai municipality also posted an urgent warning:

“Red-level emergency, Monday 28 July 2025, 7:00 am

*Updated information released at 8:21 am. The municipality announces a red-level emergency. Rainfall at Jo Ta Da measured 118.8 mm, and water levels were at 514.56 metres above sea level. At the Mae Sai Friendship Bridge, the river reached 398.31 metres above sea level, causing some overflow and flooding. If heavy rain continues, more water from upstream could reach Mae Sai within three hours.”

“Even with barriers in place, everyone should stay alert and move quickly to safe areas. Residents in Saim Lom Joy, Muang Daeng, Koh Sai, and Mai Lung Khon should secure valuables and important documents, pack emergency bags, and evacuate at-risk groups like seniors, bedridden patients, and those requiring special care to safe locations right away.”

Those needing shelter could head to the evacuation centre at Wat Phrom Wihan or other safe zones.

New pick-up points included:

The canal road (yellow municipal lorry) Koh Sai at Five-Way Intersection (purple municipal tram) Mai Lung Khon at 7/11 Nam Mon intersection (purple municipal tram) Muang Daeng at the entrance to Muang Daeng Soi 8 (purple municipal tram)

Mae Sai municipality urged everyone to follow official updates and contact the 199 hotline for urgent help or unusual situations.

Related Chiang Rai News: