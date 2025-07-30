Flower Wholesalers Facing Financial Ruin After Vendor Stiffs Them of Payment

CHIANG MAI – More than 30 fresh flower wholesalers in Chiang Mai are facing serious financial trouble after a businesswoman from Lampang, known as “Je Maeo”, opened a shop at Pak Khlong Talat in Bangkok and failed to pay over one million baht owed for flowers.

Many affected sellers now struggle with cash flow and growing debts. They’re asking for help from relevant authorities and have filed a police report after discovering social media posts showing the accused still enjoying her daily life.

On July 29, a group of over 30 flower wholesalers from Chiang Mai gathered with evidence and prepared to report “Je Maeo” to the police. She is a fresh flower vendor from Wang Nuea district in Lampang who operates a store at Pak Khlong Talat in Bangkok.

Since early 2024, she has failed to pay for flower orders from dozens of sellers, with the total debt exceeding one million baht. She dodged payments and cut off all communication since April, causing heavy losses among the wholesalers. Many now face cash shortages and have had to take on extra debt to keep their businesses going.

Thirty Flower Wholesalers Not Paid

Ms. Jariya Attapornkul, one of the flower wholesalers, said at least 30 sellers are now in trouble due to unpaid orders from this major flower vendor from Lampang. She had bought cool-climate flowers to resell but never paid, leaving a combined debt of over one million baht. Ms. Jariya herself lost about 150,000 baht.

She explained that business dealings had always been smooth, but payment problems began in late 2023. By early 2024, the vendor stopped all payments. Despite many attempts to collect the debt, she became unreachable in April.

Ms. Jariya even went to the seller’s home in Lampang and asked the local village head for help, but nothing worked. With the affected sellers now facing tight finances, they are calling on authorities to step in and assist. The group has gathered to present their evidence and make an official complaint to the police.

Police Report Filed

Ms. Panadda Lauchang, another flower wholesaler impacted by the unpaid debt, shared that she has lost more than 100,000 baht. She had to borrow money to keep her business running and to pay flower farmers who had already sent their crops to the vendor in question.

She said she began noticing late payments earlier this year, and while small amounts trickled in at first, the vendor eventually stopped paying and cut all contact. Meanwhile, she continued to post on social media, showing she was living as usual without concern for the ongoing situation. This has left many wholesalers struggling.

After gathering, the group went to Mae Ping Police Station in Chiang Mai to file a complaint. Police Captain Pongsak Tiwanana received their case and will document the number of victims before bringing everyone in for further questioning.

Once all information is collected, the police will decide how to proceed, since there are many victims but only one accused, and the total amount of damages is significant.

Related News: