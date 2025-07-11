Government Orders Strict Monitoring of Kok River Over Flooding Fears

CHIANG RAI – On Thursday, Mr. Teerachun Boonsit, Director-General of the Department of Water Resources, visited the Kok River area in Chiang Rai with a team of officials to monitor the water situation and to prepare for possible flooding during the monsoon season.

Special attention was given to important river basins at high risk, such as the Kok, Ruak, Sai and Mekong Rivers. Strict monitoring of the Kok River in Chiang Rai is underway as authorities plan for heavy rains and potential major floods.

During the visit, the Director-General highlighted the need for well-rounded flood management. This approach covers everything from checking the stability of water infrastructure and upgrading drainage systems to sharing timely information with residents.

The goal is to keep people well informed and ready before any incidents occur.

If floods happen, the department will focus on keeping water levels under control, speeding up drainage in risk zones and sending out alerts as soon as needed. These actions aim to protect people’s lives and property.

There are also plans in place for organised post-flood support and recovery, helping communities get back on their feet and restore quality of life.

The Director-General also reviewed progress on projects run by the Office of Water Resources Region 1. These projects aim to boost drainage capacity, set up better warning systems for floods and landslides and improve the landscape around water sources.

These improvements are designed to help local communities not just cope with floods but also benefit through eco-tourism and long-term sustainability.

This field visit shows the department’s strong commitment to preparing for and dealing with floods in Chiang Rai, always with the aim of protecting locals and precious natural resources. Strict monitoring of the Kok River in Chiang Rai and careful planning for the monsoon reflect ongoing efforts to prevent severe flooding in the area.

In September 2024, the Kok River in Chiang Rai, Thailand, experienced severe flooding, primarily due to heavy rainfall influenced by Tropical Depression Yagi. The flooding was among the worst in 40–50 years, affecting multiple districts.

The Kok River overflowed, causing waist-deep floodwaters in Chiang Rai’s economic centre, closing roads, bridges, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport. Over 10,000 households across six districts (Muang, Chiang Khong, Chiang Saen, Mae Chan, Mae Fah Luang, and Mae Sai) were affected.

