Officials Push for Chiang Rai’s Tham Luang Cave to be Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Chiang Rai – The Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation has been working with necessary institutions to establish the Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park as a national and historical park and eventually as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park is in Pong Pha village, adjacent to Mae Sai’s border town. The forest park was the subject of global media interest in 2018.

A large rescue operation involving rescue teams from various nations was initiated to recover 12 Wild Boar football team members and their coach, who had been trapped in the flooded cave for nine days without food.

The park reopened to the public in mid-October after being closed for three years because of the COVID-19 outbreak. On weekdays, roughly 1,000 people visit the park, mainly the Tham Luang cave complex, and on weekends, about 2,000.

In the fiscal year 2022, 20 million baht was allotted for infrastructure development in the forest park, including constructing a tourist service centre, restrooms, and other facilities.

The department’s director-general, Ratchada Suriyakul Na Ayutthaya, presided over a religious rite at the entrance to Tham Luang cave yesterday (Saturday) to request blessings from the guardian spirit.

Representatives from the Wild Boar football team and local residents and tourists attended the ceremony.

The yet-to-be-created national park will span an area of 1,920 hectares, a large forest, in four sub-districts of Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province.

Chiang Rai Ppens Glass Skywalk

Deputy governor Suphaphan Manjaroen and secretary to the sports minister Khemmapol Auitayakul officially opened a new attraction at Wat Phra That Pha Ngao in Chiang Saen district.

Visitors walk 9.9 meters across a glass bridge to two octagonal glass platforms 25 meters above the earth. The skywalk looks north, roughly 400 meters away, towards the Mekong River, providing a panoramic view of the Golden Triangle, a meeting place of three countries.

Two walkways connect the skywalk to the Phra That Phuttha Nimit pagoda, located on a hill 486 meters above sea level.

The glass viewpoint’s construction began in 2020, with a budget of 35 million baht.

Over 20,000 people visited the skywalk over the long weekend for King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day, thanks to the soft inauguration of the new landmark last Saturday (October 22).

The Pha Ngao Skywalk is available every day from 7.30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and admission is 40 baht per person. The platform can hold up to 100 tourists, and guests are given protective socks to protect the glass.

Keywords: things to do in chiang rai, attractions in chiang rai, attraction in chiang rai, white temple in chiang rai