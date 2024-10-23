Chiang Rai Moves to Demolish Buildings Along Mae Sai River

As residents of Mae Sai, Chiang Rai work to recover from the worst flooding in over 50 years, district authorities held a forum to discuss long-term flood solutions.

The forum reached a consensus to demolish buildings along the Sai River, keep the area at least 40 meters from the river bank, and build a permanent embankment high enough to prevent future flooding.

The Chiang Rai provincial administration chaired a forum at the Mae Sai District Office to discuss permanent solutions to the flooding problem in the Thai-Myanmar border area after the major flooding in early September 2024.

Relevant agencies, business owners, and members of the public agreed that the problem of flooding in the Mae Sai border community must be solved. The consensus was that buildings along the Sai River must be moved approximately 40 meters from the river bank, and permanent embankments must be erected.

Mr. Chaiyon Srisamut, Mayor of Mae Sai Subdistrict Municipality, said it is extremely important to solve the problem; otherwise, we will continue to face flooding year after year. Amutual understanding is necessary because the flood prevention systems suffered 100% damage from the massive floodwaters in September.

He said temporary embankments and large bags are currently being built to prevent flooding, but in the long term, permanent embankments will mainly need to be built on the Thai side first.

Currently, temporary embankments almost 3 meters high have been built in some areas along the Sai River. In the long term, the Chiang Rai Provincial Authority has proposed the construction of permanent embankments that are strong and tall enough to withstand heavy floodwaters.

It is estimated that the budget will exceed 100 million baht, which will be discussed with the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning for land acquisition for the required 40 meters. However, further discussions must be held.

Meanwhile, various departments are still working to restore the Mae Sai border, especially by removing the mud that has blocked the drainage systems.

The Army Defense Volunteers (ADV) will start withdrawing today, October 23. On October 28, various military forces will return to their bases. After that, Mae Sai Subdistrict Municipality will take over the remaining restoration.

