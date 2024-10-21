Engineers Work to Create a Disaster Warning System for Chiang Rai

A team of engineers from the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) who have surveyed the areas hit by major floods in Chiang Rai and stated that the overall situation is still critical, especially Mae Sai.

The team has been working with the president of the provincial administrative organization to accelerate the restoration and create a prototype of “Chiang Rai Smart Environmental City” to cope with all forms of disasters. The information gathered was sent to the Natural Disasters Committee and NSTDA to request support for flood warning systems, forecasting data, and disaster management.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Amorn Pimanmas, a researcher at the Earthquake Excellence Center, National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT), and president of the Structural Engineers Association of Thailand, led a team of engineers to survey the damage and provide suggestions for repairing various structures affected by the floods in Mueang and Mae Sai districts.

Dr. Amorn reported that the electrical system and roads are in urgent need of repairs for traveling and transporting goods, for repairing and building houses for the public, under the support of the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy Office (NSTDA).

The deputy governor has sent an urgent letter to the NSTDA to request assistance in terms of personnel to survey houses that were damaged and uninhabitable, including detailed calculations, modeling, and cost estimation.

Engineers have surveyed the damaged areas in Mae Sai district, stating that the overall situation is still critical and will take at least 3 months to restore because the houses along the river are compacted with mud.

Mrs. Atitathorn Wanchaithanawong, President of Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organization, said that a working group will be set up with the volunteer engineer team and help coordinate with local authorities especially Mae Sai Subdistrict Municipality and Mae Sai Mittraphap Subdistrict Municipality, to thoroughly survey the areas.

She said the urgent survey points include a safe area for the construction of a new village to replace the 13 severely damaged houses in Ban Yu Suk, Wiang Kaen District, in Ban Huai Sai Khao, Wiang Pa Pao District, where a landslide from a mountain caused more than 10 houses to collapse, and a school construction site in Ban Huai Hin Lat, Wiang Pa Pao District, to be built in the original area or moved to a new location.

In addition, the damaged road in Ban Muang Ngim must be urgently repaired because flooding caused the embankment to collapse. The engineering team proposed building a concrete embankment to make the embankment stronger, raising the embankment, and planting trees to absorb water.

Meanwhile, Asst. Prof. Dr. Rattapol Ketiyas, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Engineering Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna Chiang Rai proposed the creation of a risk map and a warning system that covers all aspects of disasters, including earthquakes, landslides, floods, and PM2.5 dust, because Chiang Rai is a high-risk area.

He said the Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organization is working on the “Chiang Rai Smart Environmental City Model”, which will take into account the impact on the environment and climate change, as well as preparing for natural disasters by using technology to help manage systematically, such as water/waste resource management, weather management, and disaster monitoring.

The “Chiang Rai Smart Environmental City Model” will collect damage data and repair methods for structures eroded by water for the Provincial Administrative Organization in order to facilitate financial support for a warning system for disaster forecasting.

Related News: